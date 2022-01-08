COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2021, Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea grew by sourcing exceptional coffees, serving terrific drinks to coffee lovers, helping independent coffee shop owners prosper and expanding its impact in coffee-growing communities.
"In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic forced us to re-examine almost every aspect of our business," said Founder and President Greg Ubert. "We entered 2021 with a renewed focus on our vision: to establish meaningful relationships that inspire healthy communities."
"Pouring a cup of coffee is about more than just enjoying a delicious drink," he added. "It's about focusing on the good the coffee can create."
The company's 2021 milestones included:
- Celebrated its 30th anniversary with limited-edition 1991 Blend coffee and a series of nostalgic brew bar drinks, coffee shop specials, retro garb and giveaways.
- Opened 19 new independent coffee shops through the 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program.
- Launched Crimson Cup Coffee Shop West Chester inside the new Beckett Ridge Branch of Telhio Credit Union in West Chester, Ohio.
- Sourced and roasted exceptional limited-edition coffees, including 1991 Blend and Colombia Arcila Cinnamon Pink Bourbon
- Gave back to local communities in Ohio and coffee growing countries.
Looking back on 2021, Ubert said he was proud that Crimson Cup helped so many entrepreneurs succeed despite supply chain and staffing challenges affecting almost all businesses.
"I was amazed at the grit and determination of the new owners," he said. "We look forward to supporting them with award-winning coffee and ongoing teaching and training for many years to come."
Crimson Cup also helped its hundreds of existing independent coffeehouse customers continue to adapt to changing consumer demands for convenience and safety.
"Our independent coffee shop owners are an amazing group!" Ubert said. "By focusing on speed, efficiency, and contact-free delivery of terrific beverages, many streamlined their operations."
Another highlight of the year was the November opening of Crimson Cup Coffee Shop West Chester.
"We are excited to bring our award-winning coffee and focus on good to the Cincinnati metro area," Ubert said "Our partnership with Telhio enhances the commitment we both share of serving the best to our consumers and the community."
The West Chester location is the company's fifth Crimson Cup Coffee Shop, joining three locations in central Ohio and a shop in Tallmadge, Ohio. In 2020, the roaster also launched a retail flagship store, Crimson, at Easton Town Center in Columbus.
Limited-edition 1991 Blend and Colombia Arcila Cinnamon Pink Bourbon coffees headlined the roaster's 2021 coffee roster.
"1991 Blend represents our origins and our journey as a coffee roaster over the past 30 years," Ubert said.
To create the light-roasted blend, Sustainability Director Brandon Bir and Coffee Buyer Dave Eldridge blended Guatemalan and Peruvian coffees sourced through long-term farmer relationships.
"1991 Blend showcases the hard work of our farmers with flavors of chocolate-covered raisins and s'mores," Bir said. "It's a really approachable coffee, but nuanced for people who like a more exciting cup."
In October, Crimson Cup airlifted an experimental micro lot of Colombia Arcila Cinnamon Pink Bourbon coffee to Columbus, where it debuted at Crimson.
in the mountains of Colombia's Quindío Region, Grower Jairo Arcila has transitioned 10 hectares of his Finca Villarazo from avocados to coffee, focusing on the superb Pink Bourbon variety.
To create the unique coffee, Finca Villarazo workers exposed a micro lot of their best cherries to dry anaerobic fermentation of 72 hours.
During fermentation, they added tartaric acid and cinnamon to enhance the flavor. In the last step, they dried the cherries on raised beds to 10.5 percent moisture content.
"The result is a sweet cup with subtle notes of cinnamon," Bir said. "Rare cups and relationships like these are at the core of Crimson Cup."
Over more than a decade, Crimson Cup has forged strong relationships with small-plot farmers around the globe, investing in their communities through its unique Friends2Farmer initiatives. These relationships give the roaster access to some of the world's best coffees.
With in-person trips to remote coffee farms off the table during the pandemic, Crimson Cup used video conference calls and other software tools to consult with coffee farmers.
The company also continued its tradition of giving back to the community. In central Ohio, Crimson Cup supported Cancer Support Community Central Ohio and other non-profits. Through Friend2Farmer, it funded education, water filtration, home building, raised coffee beds and other projects in coffee farming communities.
In June, for example, a Hope House exhibit at Easton Town Center raised $1 for every drink at Crimson for the company's work in Siguatepeque, Honduras.
"During frequent visits to work with farmers, we've seen that lack of safe housing, access to clean drinking water and education are serious issues – especially for families with children," Eldridge said. "Working with community leaders and our local charity partner, we chose these three priorities for investment."
Looking ahead to 2022, Ubert said Crimson Cup plans innovations to create positive impact throughout its value chain – from coffee drinker to coffee shop to coffee farmer.
"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges to all of us," he said. "But I've never been more confident of the role terrific coffee plays in bringing people together – and in Crimson Cup's strength in building communities through coffee."
"We invite all our customers and coffee lovers to join us in our focus on good, creating a more sustainable future for coffee and the workers who produce it."
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is celebrating 30 years of Coffee + Community. Since May 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced craft coffee for consumers and wholesale coffee customers. It is a 2020 Good Food Award winner, 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee franchise alternative program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup also supports life-enriching projects through its Friend2Farmer® initiatives, promoting the education, health, sustainability and economic growth of small-plot coffee farmers and their communities.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also operates several Crimson Cup Coffee Houses and a new Crimson retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
