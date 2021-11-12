CINCINNATI, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Columbus-based Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is expanding into Southwest Ohio through a unique partnership with Telhio Credit Union.
Crimson Cup Coffee Shop West Chester opens Monday, November 15 inside Telhio's new Beckett Ridge Branch, 8249 Market Place Drive in West Chester, Ohio.
"We are excited to bring our award-winning coffee and terrific espresso drinks to a new Ohio market," said Founder and President Greg Ubert. "We're also thrilled to work with Telhio, which shares our commitment to consumers and community."
"Partnering with Crimson Cup is a natural fit for Telhio," said Karen Daniels, Chief Retail Officer, Telhio Credit Union. "A coffee shop was a perfect way to provide spaces for our members to connect, to bring our community together and to allow us to provide convenient banking services.
"We believe this new banking environment will enable us to spend more time with our members and the community as a whole."
Although merging a coffee shop into a credit union might seem unusual, Ubert thinks it will be a winning combination for both organizations.
"We believe the convenience of picking up your favorite coffee drink and a snack while taking care of banking needs will appeal to time-pressed consumers," he said.
"For those who have more time, ample patio seating and meeting areas offer space to connect with colleagues, friends and neighbors."
Both the credit union and coffee shop offer drive-thru windows, allowing customers to complete touch-free transactions.
The new shop serves Crimson Cup's full menu of award-winning hot, iced and frozen espresso drinks, including mochas, lattes and cappuccinos. Customers can also choose hot and iced tea, cold-brewed coffee, hot chocolate, fruit smoothies and other custom drinks.
Inside, a brew bar with a Modbar pour over module speeds preparation of hand-brewed craft coffees. The bar also has a tap for dispensing Crimson Cup Nitro, a frothy cold-brewed coffee infused with nitrogen bubbles.
Sweet treats, light snacks and lunch options round out the menu.
Located in Hutzelman Square, Telhio's 6,281-square-foot Beckett Ridge Branch was designed by Design Collective and built by Shaffer Construction.
Crimson Cup's Steve Bayless designed the coffee space. A Trainer and Project Manager for the roaster's 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, he has helped open over 140 independent coffee shops.
The West Chester location joins four other company-owned Crimson Cup Coffee Shops in Columbus and Tallmadge, Ohio. In 2020, the company also opened a flagship store, Crimson, in Easton Town Center, Columbus.
At opening, the West Chester coffee shop will employ 12 under supervision of Coffee Shop Manager Hayley Forney.
Initially, the coffee shop will be open 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
"Our hours may change as local coffee drinkers let us know when they want us to be here for them," Forney said.
Telhio and Crimson Cup plan ribbon cutting ceremonies November 29.
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Columbus, Ohio, coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a 2020 Good Food Award winner, 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year. Since 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced craft coffee for consumers and wholesale coffee customers.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffeehouses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup also supports life-enriching projects through its Friend2Farmer® initiatives, which promote the education, health, sustainability and economic growth of small-plot coffee farmers and their communities.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffeehouses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also operates several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and a new Crimson retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact
Cheryl Claypoole, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, 614-361-5023, cheryl@claypoolecc.com
SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea