Get insider secrets on how to open a coffee shop in Michigan from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea! The award-winning coffee roaster, which has helped start over 300 independent coffee shops in 30 states, recently published an online coffee shop startup guide for Michigan.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year has taught over 300 entrepreneurs in 30 states how to open a coffee shop.
Now, the company's 7 Steps coffee shop startup consulting team has added to its series of state-level coffee shop startup guides with, "How to Start a Coffee Shop in Michigan."
"Michigan is a land of opportunity for many types of small businesses, and coffee shops are no exception," said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert. "In fact, Michigan ranks 20th among the states in the number of coffee shops per capita, with fewer than one coffee shop for every 5,725 Michigan residents.
"That leaves a lot of Michigan coffee lovers without a local coffee shop."
He noted that the company supports six independent coffee shops in Michigan cities and towns.
These entrepreneurs learned how to open their shops through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program.
The program is based on Ubert's book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed to Specialty Coffee, which he wrote initially to help struggling coffee shop customers master all aspects of successful coffee shop operations.
"We help entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience become owners of thriving coffee shops serving their local communities," he said. "From choosing a terrific location and writing a strong coffee shop business plan to buying and laying out equipment, hiring and training staff and more, our team is here to guide you."
To hear about the book in Ubert's own words, download a free recorded introduction on Soundcloud.
"As a coffee roaster and coffee business consultant, Crimson Cup believes our company only succeeds when our customers do," Ubert said. "As a result, we support coffee shop owners at every step, from concept through opening day and beyond."
Mark Hayes and Debbie Rote-Hayes opened Elizabeth Perk Coffee & Ice Cream in 2015 at 2975 W. Jefferson Ave. in Trenton, Michigan.
The husband-and-wife team chose a historic location for their new venture – Michigan's first A&W building, which was built in the 1940s.
The vintage-style interior features stained-glass skylights and seating at tables with marble countertops.
A drive-thru caters to coffee and ice cream aficionados on the go.
Elizabeth Perk's menu features Crimson Cup coffee, cappuccinos, lattes, café mochas and loose-leaf teas as well as 28 flavors of ice cream from Guernsey Farms Dairy in Northville, Michigan. The two product lines combine in the affogato, a traditional Italian dessert that tops a scoop of ice cream with a shot of espresso.
Mark said they traveled across the Midwest to find a unique coffee roaster to supply their coffee. When they found Crimson Cup, they knew it was the right fit for their business. "They have a fantastic flavor and concept," he said.
Crimson Cup's 7 Steps training program gave Debbie and her team the skills to succeed. "One of the most impressive things about working with our trainer from Crimson Cup is how a staff with no prior experience with coffee is now expertly crafting coffee beverages just a week later," she said.
Crimson Cup has supported the couple's success over the years. In 2019, USA Today named Elizabeth Perk the Best Ice Cream Parlor in Michigan!
As a one-stop shop for independent coffee shops, Crimson Cup supplies award-winning coffee, the best coffee shop supplies in the business, and ongoing support to help coffee businesses thrive.
Besides the Michigan guide, Crimson Cup recently published guides on How to Start a Coffee Shop in Texas, Ohio and North Carolina.
About once a week for the next year, the roaster will post a state-level coffee shop startup guides on its website. Next up: a guide on how to start a coffee shop in Pennsylvania.
"Although the fundamentals of coffee shop operation remain the same from state to state, the economic opportunities, business formation and licensing requirements vary widely," Ubert said. "We're excited to share information and resources to help entrepreneurs expedite their startup journey."
He invited anyone who is thinking of opening a coffee shop in any state to call Crimson Cup for guidance.
"If you run into any roadblocks or just want to discuss your vision with a coffee expert, you can reach our startup team by calling 1-888-800-9224."
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other national recognitions, the company has earned 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.
Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs how to open and run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and a new CRIMSON retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
