"Ignite the Bite" on June 29 with a new Piranha Bite energy drink for just $1. Available at Crimson Cup Coffee Shops in Clintonville and Tallmadge, Ohio, the custom-blended iced energy drinks come in mouthwatering Strawberry and Blue Raspberry flavors.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's time to Ignite the Bite at Crimson Cup Coffee Shops in Clintonville and Tallmadge, Ohio! On Wednesday, June 29, customers can enjoy a delightful new Strawberry or Blue Raspberry Piranha Bite energy drink for just $1.
Developed by the Crimson Cup Innovation Team, Piranha Bite energy drinks offer a fresh new way to cool down and rev up for summer activities.
"Stop in our Clintonville or Tallmadge locations today to join the summer fun frenzy and enjoy a new Piranha Bite energy drink for just $1," said Founder and President Greg Ubert. "Today only, each Piranha Bite customer also will receive $1 Off to come back later for a second bite."
To create each custom Piranha Bite drink, Crimson Cup baristas blend shots of energy drink with flavored syrups and ice.
"This icy new flavor sensation is almost guaranteed to put a pep in your step," Ubert said. "It's a delicious new way to help you power through your packed summer agenda."
At launch, Piranha Bite energy drinks are available at Crimson Cup's Clintonville location, 4541 North High Street in Columbus, and at its Tallmadge coffee shop, 116 Tallmadge Circle in Tallmadge, Ohio. Starting June 30, the 16-ounce drinks will sell for $5.
Ubert said the Piranha Bite launch is just the beginning of the award-winning coffee roaster's energy drink momentum. "We'll be rolling out new flavors and locations. Stay tuned!"
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support, and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other national recognitions, the company has earned 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster, and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.
Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs how to open and run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants, and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and a new CRIMSON retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact
Cheryl Claypoole, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, 614-361-5023, cheryl@claypoolecc.com
SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea