Award-winning coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea has helped set up over 300 independent coffee shops in 30 states. Now, the company's startup consulting team is sharing tips and resources for starting a coffee business in each state.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year has helped set up over 300 independent coffee shops in 30 states. Now, the company's 7 Steps coffee shop startup consulting team is sharing tips and resources tailored to setting up a coffee business in each state.
About once a week for the next year, the roaster will post a series of state-level coffee shop startup guides on its website. The series kicks off with guides on two of the states with the biggest opportunities – Texas and Ohio.
"Although the fundamentals of coffee shop operation remain the same from state to state, the economic opportunities, business formation and licensing requirements vary widely," said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert. "We're excited to share information and resources to help entrepreneurs expedite their startup journeys."
"If you run into any roadblocks or just want to discuss your vision with a coffee expert, you can reach our startup team by calling 1-888-800-9224," he added.
Ubert initially wrote his book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed to Specialty Coffee, to help struggling coffee shop customers master all aspects of successful coffee shop operations.
"As a coffee roaster and coffee business consultant, Crimson Cup believes our company only succeeds when our customers do," Ubert said. "As a result, we support coffee shop owners at every step, from concept through opening day and beyond."
To hear about the book in Ubert's own words, download a free recorded introduction on Soundcloud.
The book became the foundation of the company's 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program.
"We help entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience become owners of thriving coffee shops serving their local communities," Ubert said. "From choosing a terrific location and writing a strong coffee shop business plan to buying and laying out equipment, hiring and training staff and more, our team is here to guide you."
As a one-stop shop for independent coffee shops, Crimson Cup also supplies award-winning coffee, the best coffee shop supplies in the business, and ongoing support to help coffee businesses thrive.
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other national recognitions, the company has earned 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.
Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs how to open and run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and a new CRIMSON retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
