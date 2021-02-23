COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Natural Gesha craft coffee roasted by Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea was a finalist in this year's Good Food Awards, winning a place among the country's top craft coffees. It was the only Ohio coffee finalist.
One of the top honors in the food industry, the Good Food Awards recognize the country's best-tasting and most responsibly sourced coffees.
"It was an incredible honor to once again be recognized among the country's top craft coffee roasters," said Founder and President Greg Ubert.
This is Crimson Cup's fourth placement at the Good Food Awards within the past five years. Its Ethiopian Kossa Kebena coffee won in 2017 and 2020 and was a 2019 finalist.
Crimson Cup sources Natural Gesha from Peru's Oxapampa region.
"Since most of the finalists were Ethiopian coffees, we were excited to see how much the judges loved our Peruvian Gesha," said Sustainability Director Brandon Bir.
"One of our favorite coffees, this fruit-dried Gesha from Oxapampa, Peru is nothing short of amazing," Bir said. "With notes of florals, mango, pineapple and other tropical fruits, it's no wonder this coffee placed among the country's best."
Bir discovered the coffee during one of his frequent trips to develop relationships with Peruvian coffee farmers. He met grower Hector Portocarrero through the NARSA (NEGOCIACIONES AGROINDUSTRIAL AREVALO S. A.) co-op.
"We are thankful that Hector shares his exceptional Gesha with us," Bir said. "Our friends at NARSA dried this special coffee on their roof-top drying facility, which assisted in even drying and clarity in flavor and sweetness."
Crimson Cup has been working with NARSA since 2014 as a part of its unique Friend2Farmer initiative. The roaster makes economic, environmental and social impacts in coffee farming communities through this direct trade strategy.
NARSA Founder Don Julio Abel Arevalo Tello and his team focus on helping small coffee and cacao farmers in Peru's Central Highlands and Amazon regions gain market access throughout Peru and beyond.
"Don Julio's team pushes cup quality and crop health to develop a more sustainable industry," Bir said. "This aligns perfectly with Crimson Cup's commitment to quality and sustainability."
Among other contributions to the local coffee community, Crimson Cup has funded rooftop raised drying beds and helped develop and certify The Quality Lab at NARSA.
"We created Friend2Farmer to forge a connection between coffee farmers and coffee consumers," Bir said. "Specialty coffee consumers seek out exceptional coffees and are willing to pay more for a superb cup. When growers earn more, they can invest in farms and communities.
"As a coffee roaster, we're honored to work with small-plot farmers to produce the best cup and to help win recognition for their hard work."
Now in its 11th year, the Good Food Awards celebrate tasty, authentic and responsible foods. The 17 categories include beer, charcuterie, cheese, chocolate, cider, coffee, confections, elixirs, fish, grains, honey, oils, pantry, pickles, preserves, snacks and spirits.
Entries passed a rigorous vetting to confirm they met Good Food Awards standards that emphasize fairness and transparency from seed to plate or cup. These include environmentally sound agriculture practices, sourcing transparency and responsible relationships throughout the supply chain.
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a 2020 Good Food Award winner, 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year. Since 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced craft coffee for consumers and wholesale coffee customers.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee franchise alternative program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup also supports life-enriching projects through its Friend2Farmer™ initiatives, promoting the education, health, sustainability and economic growth of small-plot coffee farmers and their communities.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also operates several Crimson Cup Coffee Houses and a new Crimson retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
