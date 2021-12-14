COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crimson Cup Coffee Shops are the best in Columbus, according to voters in the city's largest reader poll.
The Columbus Dispatch announced the city's top local businesses Thursday, December 9, at the 2021 CBUS Top Picks ceremony.
Crimson Cup Coffee Shops were the #1 CBUS Top Pick in the Local Coffee Shop category. The shops also won top honors in the 2019 and 2020 awards.
"We're thrilled that so many Columbus coffee enthusiasts showed their love for Crimson Cup," said Founder and President Greg Ubert. "Our coffee shops serve exceptional coffees that showcase the hard work of local coffee farmers."
The CBUS Top Picks program polls the local community to select the best businesses and organizations in the area. Through nominations and voting, they choose the best in over 150 business categories. The Dispatch will publish the list of winners in a special supplement on Sunday, December 26.
Award-winning coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea has roasted exceptional craft and specialty coffees in Columbus since 1991, earning awards at national competitions including the Good Food Awards, Golden Bean North America, and Roast magazine's Roaster of the Year.
The company operates Columbus-area coffee shops in Clintonville, Upper Arlington and in the Columbus Convention Center. In 2020, its new flagship store, Crimson, opened at Easton Town Center.
Outside Columbus, the roaster owns Crimson Cup Tallmadge in Northeast Ohio and its newest shop, Crimson Cup West Chester, in Southwest Ohio.
For over 30 years, Crimson Cup has set its stamp on the specialty coffee industry through a culture of responsibility, sustainability and innovation.
"Through The Ripple Effect, we calculate every action to have a meaningful impact on our team, customers, partners and communities," Ubert said.
Director of Sustainability Brandon Bir said Crimson Cup's farming relationships help it stand out in the local coffee shop market.
"We are proud to share stories of our relationships with farmers with customers, who enjoy learning how they are supporting something bigger," he said.
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Columbus, Ohio, coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a 2020 Good Food Award winner, 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year. Since 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced craft coffee for consumers and wholesale coffee customers.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffeehouses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup also supports life-enriching projects through its Friend2Farmer® initiatives, which promote the education, health, sustainability and economic growth of small-plot coffee farmers and their communities.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffeehouses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also operates several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and a new Crimson retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
