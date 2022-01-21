COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is now roasting a new crop of its multi-award-winning Ethiopian Kossa Kebena coffee.
This organic craft coffee won 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards and has taken home several medals at Golden Bean North America, the world's biggest coffee roasting competition.
"We're excited to bring back one of our favorite coffees," said Founder and President Greg Ubert. "Ethiopian Kossa Kebena exemplifies our Focus on Good."
"Pouring a cup of coffee is about more than just enjoying a delicious drink. It's about focusing on the good the coffee can create," he explained. "From empowering our people to do their best, to supporting our farmers and their coffee growing communities around the world, we focus on initiatives that make lives better."
Ohio coffee lovers can enjoy Ethiopian Kossa Kebena at the roaster's Crimson retail flagship and its Crimson Cup Coffee Shops in Clintonville, Upper Arlington, Tallmadge and West Chester, Ohio.
Order 12-ounce bags of whole-bean coffee for home delivery on Amazon and the Crimson and Crimson Cup websites for $17.50.
The coffee also is available at select independent coffee shops in 30 states supported by Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program.
To produce this award-winning coffee, farmers in Ethiopia's Limmu region grow heirloom variety coffee trees at an altitude of 5,000 to 6,200 feet. A member of the Kossa Geshe co-op, the 1,000-hectare farm was established in 2009 to safeguard part of the country's remaining dense forest.
Sustainability Director Brandon Bir has worked with the farm since 2016 through Crimson Cup's Friend2Farmer initiatives, which support environmental, economic and social efforts to sustain crops and communities.
"It's a pleasure to keep working with Abdulhi Sherif, owner and manager of Ketim Plc., and his farmers!" Bir said. "Their organic growing methods produce a standout crop year after year."
"Abdul continues to push the boundaries of coffee production in this region, experimenting with processing and cultivation, all for the sake of producing some of Ethiopia's finest coffee."
After harvest, the coffee is dry processed on raised beds, then given a light roast by Crimson Cup. The result is an exceptional cup with a syrupy body and tasting notes of bright fruit and sweet berries.
Crimson Cup sold out its supply of the previous Kossa Kebena crop after BrewDog incorporated the outstanding craft coffee in its limited-edition Triple Ripple nonalcoholic stout.
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is celebrating 30 years of Coffee + Community. Since May 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced craft coffee for consumers and wholesale coffee customers. It is a 2020 Good Food Award winner, 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup also supports life-enriching projects through its Friend2Farmer® initiatives, promoting the education, health, sustainability and economic growth of small-plot coffee farmers and their communities.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also operates several Crimson Cup Coffee Houses and a new Crimson retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
