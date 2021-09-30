NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cucumber and gherkins market in the packaged foods & meats industry will grow by USD 1.07 billion between 2020 and 2024. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the fresh cucumber and gherkins market will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 4%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The growth in global online retailing will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, the growing focus on organic and non-genetically modified (GM) products is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the fresh cucumber and gherkins market. However, factors such as climatic conditions and other favorable requirements may threaten the growth of the market.
Cucumber and Gherkins Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Cucumber and Gherkins Market is segmented as below:
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Cucumber and Gherkins Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BLOSSOM SHOWERS AGRO, Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt. Ltd., Hengstenberg GmbH & Co. KG, Indian Tropical Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., J.G. Van Holten and Sons Inc., Mt Olive Pickles, Obst- und Gemüseverarbeitung Spreewaldkonserve Golßen GmbH, Reitzel International, Riviana Foods Pvt. Ltd., and The Kraft Heinz Co. are some of the major market participants.
To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cucumber and gherkins market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Cucumber and Gherkins Market size
- Cucumber and Gherkins Market trends
- Cucumber and Gherkins Market industry analysis
Cucumber and Gherkins Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cucumber and gherkins market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cucumber and gherkins market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cucumber and gherkins market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cucumber and gherkins market vendors
