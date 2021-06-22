NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cucumber and gherkins market are poised to grow by USD 1.07 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
The report on the cucumber and gherkins market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in global online retailing.
The cucumber and gherkins market analysis includes distribution channel and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the growing focus on organic and non-genetically modified (GM) products as one of the prime reasons driving the cucumber and gherkins market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The cucumber and gherkins market covers the following areas:
Cucumber And Gherkins Market Sizing
Cucumber And Gherkins Market Forecast
Cucumber And Gherkins Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- BLOSSOM SHOWERS AGRO
- Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt. Ltd.
- Hengstenberg GmbH & Co. KG
- Indian Tropical Agro Products Pvt. Ltd.
- J.G. Van Holten and Sons Inc.
- Mt Olive Pickles
- Obst- und Gemüseverarbeitung Spreewaldkonserve Golßen GmbH
- Reitzel International
- Riviana Foods Pvt. Ltd.
- The Kraft Heinz Co.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Health benefits of pickled cucumber
- Growing focus on organic and non-genetically modified (GM) products
- Increasing consumption of cucumber and gherkins as a snack and ingredient
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
