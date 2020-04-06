DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cultured Meat - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cultured Meat market accounted for $72.6 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $291.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.
Rise in consumer demand for perishable foods and requirement of food safety & taste consistency are the factors driving market growth. However, more energy consumption & infrastructure costs are some of the factors restraining market growth.
Cultured meat is the most favoured solution around the globe for increasing the meat requirement ever. These meat products also provide with favourable level of saturated fat and reduce the environmental impact. Cargill (U.S.) which is one of the key players of the protein market has committed to invest and grow its traditional protein business which is derived from animals.
Based on source, poultry segment is going to have a lucrative growth due to the growing popularity of poultry products in various quick-service restaurants (QSRs) has encouraged manufacturers to develop innovative alternative products to meet future demand from meat consumers. The cultured chicken products are expected to have a lower price as compared to other sources and gain wide popularity around the globe.
By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to rise in innovations and developments, and high spending for efficient R&D is expected to be the contributing factors in its largest share. Health concerns about the consumption of meat products increase in investor interests in alternative proteins, and potentials to provide the required nutrition in tailor-made proteins are the major factors for the consumers to shift from conventional meat to cultured meat products.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Cultured Meat Market, By Source
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Turkey
5.3 Seafood
5.4 Poultry
5.5 Pork
5.6 Duck
5.7 Beef
6 Global Cultured Meat Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Bioreactors
6.3 Cell Culture Media
6.4 Scaffold-Based Technique
6.5 Scaffolding and Structuring
6.6 Self-Organizing Technique
7 Global Cultured Meat Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Foodservice Channels
7.3 Food Retail
8 Global Cultured Meat Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Sausages
8.3 Nuggets
8.4 Meatballs
8.5 Hot Dogs
8.6 Burgers
9 Global Cultured Meat Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Wild Type
11.2 Supermeat
11.3 Shiok Meats
11.4 Seafuture Sustainable Biotech
11.5 New Age Meats
11.6 Mosa Meat
11.7 Mission Barns
11.8 Memphis Meats
11.9 Meatable
11.10 Lab Farm Foods
11.11 Just Inc.
11.12 Integriculture Inc.
11.13 Higher Steaks
11.14 Future Meat Technologies Ltd.
11.15 Fork & Goode
11.16 Finless Foods Inc.
11.17 Cubiq Foods
11.18 Bluenalu Inc.
11.19 Biofood Systems Ltd.
11.20 Balletic Foods
11.21 Avant Meats Company Limited
11.22 Appleton Meats
11.23 Aleph Farms
