PONTEVEDRA, Spain, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Spanish wine region of D.O. Rías Baixas has reported record annualized sales of their renowned Albariño white wines in the U.S. market. Exports to the U.S. grew 13% by volume to reach 2.6 million liters, and 16.8% by value to $17.3 million in total sales. The U.S. continues to be the leading global export market for the Albariño wines of Rías Baixas, representing 27.5% of total share by volume. Just released by the Consejo Regulador of D.O. Rías Baixas, the region's official governing body, this all-time high in U.S. sales was accomplished from August 31, 2020 to September 1, 2021.
The growth in U.S. exports reflects continued consumer appreciation of the Albariño white wines of D.O. Rías Baixas. The results are particularly noteworthy given the lasting impact of U.S. tariffs over the past year, as well as challenges in the hospitality sector related to COVID and supply chain delays.
Analysts in the D.O. Rías Baixas region credit U.S. sales growth to consistent quality recognition and demand for Albariño wines. Consumers are willing to spend more for the ever-popular Albariño, a native grape variety which traces its origins to the Galician region on the Atlantic Coast of northwest Spain. Crisp and refreshing to taste with pronounced citrus, stone fruit and floral aromas, the Albariño wines of Rías Baixas are favorite selections with sommeliers and retail wine buyers. For the past ten years, D.O. Rías Baixas has consistently outperformed the Spanish wine category (as measured by volume and value growth), supported by a successful U.S. marketing and trade education campaign to position Rías Baixas as world-class white wines in the same league as France, New Zealand and other regions.
The U.S. results reflect an overall positive global trend for D.O. Rías Baixas. 107 of the region's 179 wineries export wine to over 70 countries worldwide. Many of the wineries are small, family-owned ventures and exports represent a dynamic contribution to economic impact throughout Galicia. Over the period 8/31/20 to 9/1/21, worldwide exports of Rías Baixas grew 12% in volume to 9.3 million liters (or 12.4 million/750-ml bottles) and 14% in value to reach $59 million, an outstanding global sales result for the region. Perceptions of quality (as measured by increased value) are also very favorable as wineries reported an increase of 3% in the average price per liter as compared to the previous year of reporting (2019/20).
To request more information about the wines of D.O. Rías Baixas, including samples, please contact Tasja Mallory, natasja@gregoryvine.com or Natascha Patterer, npatterer@gregoryvine.com.
About D.O. Rías Baixas
Denomination of Origin (D.O.) Rías Baixas is renowned for the Albariño grape, an indigenous variety that produces some of the world's foremost white wines. Located in the Galicia region of northwestern Spain, the D.O. was formally established in 1988. Albariño has always been the flagship of this coastal region. In Rías Baixas' unique climate, Albariño shares the same mineral-rich soils and cool climate as the world's leading white wine regions, including Loire Valley, New Zealand and the Rhine. The USA is Rias Baixas' most important export market and demand continues to grow. Click here for more information about Albariño wines from Rías Baixas. @RiasBaixasWines
Media Contact
Tasja Mallory, Gregory + Vine, +1 3479098002, natasja@gregoryvine.com
Javier Rodrigo, Gregory + Vine, 5513288581, javier@gregoryvine.com
SOURCE D.O. Rías Baixas