DUBLIN, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dairy Alternatives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dairy alternatives market reached a value of US$ 16.5 billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 38.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15% during 2020-2025.
The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, such as diabetes, cardiovascular (CVD) and gastrointestinal diseases, along with the growing number of people with lactose intolerance, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Rising awareness regarding the benefits of consuming dairy alternatives is projected to drive the market further. In comparison to the traditionally used dairy products, these alternatives are easily digested and do not cause painful bloating and other gastric problems.
Additionally, the emerging trend of veganism across the globe and various technological advancements in the production processes of these products, are also contributing to the market growth. For instance, manufacturers are utilizing ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing and enzymatic liquefaction processes to enhance the yield and nutritional content of the products.
Other factors, including the availability of various sweetened, flavored and unsweetened variants, aggressive promotional activities by the manufacturers and rapid urbanization across the globe, are expected to drive the market in the upcoming years.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Blue Diamond Growers, Dhler GmbH, Earth's Own Food Company, Eden Foods, Freedom Foods Group, Nutriops S.L., Organic Valley, Panos Brands, Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company, SunOpta Inc., The Hain Celestial, The Whitewave Foods Company, Triballat Noyal, Valsoia SpA., etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global dairy alternatives market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the source?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the formulation?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the nutrient?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global dairy alternatives market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Dairy Alternatives Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Source
6.1 Almond
6.2 Soy
6.3 Oats
6.4 Hemp
6.5 Coconut
6.6 Rice
6.7 Others
7 Market Breakup by Formulation
7.1 Plain
7.2 Flavored
8 Market Breakup by Nutrient
8.1 Protein
8.2 Starch
8.3 Vitamin
8.4 Others
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
9.2 Convenience Stores
9.3 Online Stores
9.4 Others
10 Market Breakup by Product Type
10.1 Cheese
10.2 Creamers
10.3 Yogurt
10.4 Ice Creams
10.5 Milk
10.6 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.2 Asia-Pacific
11.3 Europe
11.4 Latin America
11.5 Middle East & Africa
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Inbound Logistics
13.3 Operations
13.4 Outbound Logistics
13.5 Marketing & Sales
13.6 End-Consumers
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Indicators
15.1 Key Price Indicators
15.2 Price Structure
15.3 Price Trends
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
- Blue Diamond Growers
- Dohler GmbH
- Earth's Own Food Company
- Eden Foods
- Freedom Foods Group
- Nutriops S.L.
- Organic Valley
- Panos Brands
- Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing Company
- SunOpta Inc.
- The Hain Celestial
- The Whitewave Foods Company
- Triballat Noyal
- Valsoia S.p.A.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8l6psq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716