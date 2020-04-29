VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a goal of delighting both people and the planet, especially during these unprecedented times, Daiya, the pioneer of plant-based foods, announced today the introduction of multiple great-tasting products.
These new additions to Daiya's extensive line of crave-worthy plant-based foods invite consumers to forget what they think they know or have heard about plant-based foods. Whether you're seeking crispy thin-crust pizza, the nostalgic comfort of a grilled cheese, or even the decadent indulgence of ice cream bars, Daiya's latest offerings will be sure to delight your taste buds. An industry leader in innovative plant-based foods, all Daiya products are proudly free from dairy, gluten and soy.
"During these uncertain times our customers—and their dietary needs—remain top of mind, and we're committed to continuing to provide them with the exceptional plant-based products that they have come to expect from Daiya," notes Michael Watt, CEO of Daiya. "I hope that our new offerings bring a smile to their faces and exceed their taste expectations."
Daiya will surprise and delight through several innovations including a new version of the fan-favorite Cutting Board Cheeze Shreds, now made with chickpea protein. Daiya has also re-vamped its gluten-free, thin crust pizza to now include the new Cutting Board Cheeze Shreds. Additional details include:
- Cutting Board Cheeze Shreds (SRP: $4.99-$5.99)—The new and improved recipe is now made with chickpea protein and features the best taste, texture and flavor of any Daiya Shred. With similar melt and stretch of dairy cheese, the new Cutting Board Cheeze Shreds are available in four varieties: Cheddar Style, Mozzarella Style, Pepperjack Style and a new Cheddar Mozzarella blend.
- Gluten-free Thin Crust Pizzas (SRP: $6.99-$7.99)—Daiya is introducing a new and improved gluten-free pizza with added crispiness and an herb-forward tomato basil sauce that delivers a mouth-watering pizza taste. It is also topped with the new Cutting Board Cheeze Shreds for enhanced melt and stretch.
- Veggie Crust Pizzas (SRP: $6.99-$7.99)—Daiya Veggie Crust Pizzas are the first plant-based frozen pizzas to market that feature a vegetable-blend crust made with cauliflower, sweet potato and spinach. Daiya Veggie Crust Pizzas are also topped with new-to-the-category ingredients, including feta-style and parmesan-style cheeze and the new Cutting Board Cheeze Shreds.
- Burritos (SRP: $4.29)—Available in both breakfast and dinner varieties, Daiya Burritos are now made with a new tortilla for better texture. The Breakfast Burritos come in two varieties, Homestyle and Fiesta, and the Dinner Burritos are available in four flavors: Santa Fe, Santiago, Tex Mex and Tuscan. Each provides 7-14g of protein per serving, depending on the variety.
To learn all about the company's delicious offerings, recipes and more, visit www.daiyafoods.com.
About Daiya
Daiya Foods was founded in 2008 out of a love for food and a commitment to healthy living. Today, as an industry leader and one of the founding members of The Plant Based Foods Association-US and The Plant Based Foods of Canada Association, Daiya remains passionate about celebrating delicious food that is dairy, gluten and soy free. Its line of premium plant-based foods, like Burritos, Frozen Desserts, Yogurt Alternatives, Duets, Pizzas, Cheezecakes, Cream Cheeze Style Spreads, and wonderful cheese alternatives, including Blocks, Shreds, Slices and Sticks, are available in the dairy case and freezer aisle. Daiya also has a line of shelf-stable products like its Cheezy Macs, Cheeze Sauce and Dairy-Free Dressings. Daiya's selection of deliciously plant-based foods can be found in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S., including Whole Foods, Kroger, Safeway and Publix, as well as most natural food retailers. Daiya's products are also available internationally in Australia, Sweden, Mexico, Hong Kong, and more. For more information about Daiya, please visit www.daiyafoods.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.