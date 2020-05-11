DALLAS, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyers at the Fears Nachawati Law Firm have filed a federal lawsuit for an exclusive Dallas wine bar against Hartford Insurance for denying coverage of damages from the government-imposed shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lawsuit filed May 8 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas says Hartford denied Grailey's Fine Wines & Spirits' damages claim made after Dallas County authorities ordered all non-essential businesses to close in March. The highly acclaimed Design District establishment's insurance policy included coverage for damages caused by such interruptions, including business closures ordered by civil authorities.
"Like any responsible business, Grailey's did everything it could to prepare for events like we're experiencing right now," said Fears Nachawati lawyer Matthew McCarley. "This business made sure it had coverage for interruptions and dutifully paid its premiums. Hartford is trying to make up an excuse after the fact and cite language not even in Grailey's policy to reject this claim."
The Fears Nachawati Law Firm has taken a leadership role working with businesses across the country that have seen their business-interruption claims wrongly denied by insurance companies. The firm is actively representing restaurants and other businesses in similar claims. While insurance industry watchdogs note that insurance regulations often fail to adequately protect policy holders, state and federal laws can hold insurance companies accountable, including assessing punitive damages that can result in triple monetary losses.
The case is Grailey's Inc. et al. v The Hartford Fire Insurance Company et al., No. 3:20-cv-01181 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.
Founded in 2006, Fears Nachawati Law Firm represents individuals, businesses and public entities in cases involving business interruption insurance disputes, medical device and pharmaceutical liability, environmental damage claims, and serious personal injury and wrongful death. For more information on the firm, visit https://www.fnlawfirm.com.
