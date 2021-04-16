JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Year after year, Danisa Butter Cookies continue to hold such an important role in various celebrations of citizens around the world, such as Christmas, Chinese New Year and Tet, Mother's Day, Mid-Autumn Festival, and so many other celebrations. This does not happen out of the blue, for every piece of these special Danish delicacies is intentionally made to uphold quality by only using premium ingredients and being made with fine craftsmanship. Now, Danisa Butter Cookies aims to celebrate various cultures and the festivity of every celebration that it brings from it by introducing several special variants.
Danisa Limited Gold Edition
This limited edition of Danisa Butter Cookies was introduced as a luscious range of butter cookies that is perfectly enriched with the taste of choco cashew. Every butter cookie is a result of a combination of the well-thought and authentic Danish recipe, the rich and luxurious chocolate ingredients, as well as the crunchy tropical cashew. All of this dedication in the process of production aims to create cookies with a creamy texture and a delicate yet remarkable flavor that perfectly melts in everybody's mouth and palate so that these Danish butter cookies are special, premium, and can be a part of every celebration.
Danisa Melody Tin: Summer Version and Winter Version
Seasons come and go, but the festivity should remain. This is why Danisa also introduced the Danisa Melody Tin variant that comes in two collectible versions: Summer and Winter. Whichever Danisa Melody Tin being picked, Danisa's loyal customers will be able to indulge themselves in the classic, luscious Danish butter cookies they always love: the cookies made from the authentic Danish recipe that Danisa takes such pride in.
However, this is not the only thing to expect because Danisa Melody Tin is also specially designed to create a beautiful melody while the loyal customers twist the tin. Hopefully, the uniqueness that this variant possesses will push Danisa's loyal customers to celebrate one another by giving Danisa Melody Tin to their loved ones.
Danisa Melody Mid Autumn Set
Usually on September, citizens around the world celebrate the full moon. This occasion inspired Danisa to show its love and gratitude to them by introducing the Danisa Mid-Autumn Set that loyal customers around the world can obtain and serve during the celebrations that are filled with reunions and gatherings with their loved ones. Danisa Mid-Autumn Set is the perfect tin of Danish butter cookies to serve together with the traditional mooncakes everyone knows and loves.
Danisa Christmas Edition
For decades, Danisa Butter Cookies have been known as the noble symbol of gratitude. Naturally, these classic delicacies tend to be enjoyed together during Christmas. Therefore, it should not come as a surprise that Danisa, as a brand, introduced Danisa Christmas Edition that comes in an exciting tree shape of tin with three different color variants, perfect to be a special gift for the beloved ones or to celebrate the festivity and the joy of Christmas together.
Festivity, gratitude, and togetherness are among the things to expect in a celebration. However, Danisa is looking to extend these feelings by introducing different variants that can be served on various occasions. Danisa aims to be a part of their beloved customers' celebrations, whichever it is.
Media Contact
Tito Subiakto, iProspect, +62 81517259945, tito.subiakto@iprospect.com
SOURCE Danisa Butter Cookies