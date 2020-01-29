Danone North America and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Join Forces to Leverage $3 Million in Federal Funding for Shared Commitment to Regenerative Agriculture

A new 'dream team' of experts making a collective investment in soil health, applicable across all agricultural systems Danone North America expands ongoing soil health research to more than 50,000 acres - including organic fields - with ambition to increase up to 100,000 acres by 2022