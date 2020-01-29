rePlant Capital to dedicate up to 40% of its $50M impact investing fund to Danone North America farmer partners Low-cost loans will support conversion of family farms within the Danone North America farmer network as they convert to regenerative or organic farming practices rePlant makes its first loan to the McCarty Family, owners of McCarty Family farms and co-owners of MVP Dairy, LLC, winner of the International Dairy Foods Association 2020 Innovative Dairy Farmer of the Year award