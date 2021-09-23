ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE:DRI) today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended August 29, 2021.
First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
- Total sales increased 51% from last year to $2.31 billion driven by a blended same-restaurant sales increase of 47.5% and the addition of 34 net new restaurants
- Same-restaurant sales:
Consolidated Darden
47.5%
Olive Garden
37.1%
LongHorn Steakhouse
47.0%
Fine Dining
84.6%
Other Business
65.8%
- Reported diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.76 as compared to reported diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.28 last year and adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.56 last year1
- Reported net earnings from continuing operations were $232 million
- EBITDA of $370 million1
- The Company repurchased approximately $186 million of its outstanding common stock
1 See the "Non-GAAP Information" below for more details.
"Our restaurant teams continued to operate effectively in a challenging environment, and I am proud of their focus and ability to deliver another quarter of strong sales and profitability," said Chairman and CEO Gene Lee. "Regardless of the operating environment, our unwavering commitment to our strategy ensures we stay focused on what we do best: providing exceptional guest experiences."
Segment Performance
Segment profit represents sales, less costs for food and beverage, restaurant labor, restaurant expenses and marketing expenses. Segment profit excludes non-cash real estate related expenses.
Q1 Sales
Q1 Segment Profit
($ in millions)
2022
2021
2020
2022
2021
2020
Consolidated Darden
$2,306.0
$1,527.4
$2,133.9
Olive Garden
$1,090.4
$788.2
$1,090.2
$253.3
$173.8
$228.9
LongHorn Steakhouse
$567.1
$376.8
$450.2
$107.5
$57.0
$74.5
Fine Dining
$168.8
$82.6
$136.1
$33.5
$10.2
$20.3
Other Business
$479.7
$279.8
$457.4
$84.8
$35.4
$64.4
Average weekly sales by segment:
Q1 Average Weekly Sales
2022
2021
2020
Consolidated Darden
$96,170
$65,029
$91,757
Olive Garden
$95,577
$69,628
$97,003
LongHorn Steakhouse
$81,753
$55,559
$67,635
Fine Dining
$148,372
$79,223
$131,757
Other Business
$106,886
$64,589
$106,631
Dividend Declared
Darden's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 8, 2021.
Share Repurchase Program
During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 1.3 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of approximately $186 million. As of the end of the first quarter, the Company had approximately $277 million remaining under the current $500 million repurchase authorization. In addition, yesterday, Darden's Board of Directors authorized the Company to repurchase an additional $750 million of its outstanding common stock. This brings the total remaining repurchase authorization to approximately $1 billion.
Updated Fiscal 2022 Financial Outlook
The Company increased its financial outlook for fiscal 2022 based on year-to-date results and its expected performance for the remainder of the year, assuming no significant business interruptions related to COVID-19.
- Total sales of approximately $9.4 to $9.6 billion
- Total sales growth vs. Pre-COVID1 of 7% to 9%
- Same-restaurant sales vs. fiscal 2021 of 27% to 30%
- Approximately 35 to 40 new restaurant openings
- Total capital spending of $375 to $425 million
- Total inflation of approximately 4%
- EBITDA between $1.54 to $1.60 billion2
- Effective tax rate of 13% to 14%
- Diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations of $7.25 to $7.60
- Approximately 131 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding
1 Comparison to twelve months ended Q3 fiscal 2020 due to impact of pandemic.
2 See the "Non-GAAP Information" below for more details.
About Darden
Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's. For more information, please visit www.darden.com.
Information About Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this communication regarding our expected earnings performance and all other statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation statements concerning our future economic performance, are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are first made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after such date. We wish to caution investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those anticipated in the statements. The most significant of these uncertainties are described in Darden's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports. These risks and uncertainties include: the impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our business and the response of governments and of our Company to the outbreak, health concerns including food-related pandemics or outbreaks of flu or other viruses, food safety and food-borne illness concerns, the inability to hire, train, reward and retain restaurant team members, a failure to develop and recruit effective leaders, labor and insurance costs, technology failures including failure to maintain a secure cyber network, compliance with privacy and data protection laws and risks of failures or breaches of our data protection systems, risks relating to public policy changes and federal, state and local regulation of our business, intense competition, changing consumer preferences, an inability or failure to manage the accelerated impact of social media, a failure to execute innovative marketing tactics, a failure to address cost pressures, economic factors specific to the restaurant industry and general macroeconomic factors including interest rates, climate change, adverse weather conditions and natural disasters, long-term and non-cancelable property leases, failure to execute a business continuity plan following a disaster, shortages or interruptions in the delivery of food and other products and services, failure to drive profitable sales growth, a lack of availability of suitable locations for new restaurants, higher-than-anticipated costs to open, close, relocate or remodel restaurants, risks of doing business with franchisees, licensees and vendors in foreign markets, volatility in the market value of derivatives, volatility leading to the inability to hedge equity compensation market exposure, failure to protect our intellectual property, litigation, unfavorable publicity, disruptions in the financial markets, impairment in the carrying value of our goodwill or other intangible assets, changes in tax laws or unanticipated tax liabilities, failure of our internal controls over financial reporting and other factors and uncertainties discussed from time to time in reports filed by Darden with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Non-GAAP Information
The information in this press release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), such as adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations and EBITDA - earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. The Company believes that the presentation of certain non-GAAP measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures are included in this release.
Reported to Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation
Q1 2021
$ in millions, except EPS
Earnings
Income
Net
Diluted
Reported Earnings from Continuing Operations
$32.5
$(4.8)
$37.3
$0.28
Adjustments:
Corporate restructuring1
47.8
12.0
35.8
0.28
Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations
$80.3
$7.2
$73.1
$0.56
1Includes cash expenses of approximately $38 million, primarily related to severance and benefits, which
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) Reconciliation
$ in millions
Q1 2022
Reported Earnings from Continuing
$232
Interest, Net
16
Income Tax Expense
33
Depreciation and Amortization
89
EBITDA
$370
Fiscal 2022 EBITDA Outlook Reconciliation
$ in millions
Net Earnings
$950
to
$995
Interest, Net
65
65
Income Tax Expense
150
165
Depreciation and Amortization
375
375
EBITDA
$1,540
to
$1,600
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.
NUMBER OF COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS
8/29/21
8/30/20
Olive Garden
877
871
LongHorn Steakhouse
535
524
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
170
165
Yard House
82
80
The Capital Grille
61
58
Seasons 52
44
43
Bahama Breeze
42
41
Eddie V's
27
23
The Capital Burger
3
2
1,841
1,807
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
8/29/2021
8/30/2020
Sales
$
2,306.0
$
1,527.4
Costs and expenses:
Food and beverage
685.4
434.5
Restaurant labor
736.0
500.7
Restaurant expenses
378.1
290.9
Marketing expenses
23.9
28.8
General and administrative expenses
112.8
128.3
Depreciation and amortization
89.0
87.6
Total operating costs and expenses
$
2,025.2
$
1,470.8
Operating income
280.8
56.6
Interest, net
15.6
16.6
Other (income) expense, net
0.2
7.5
Earnings before income taxes
265.0
32.5
Income tax expense (benefit)
33.3
(4.8)
Earnings from continuing operations
$
231.7
$
37.3
Losses from discontinued operations, net of tax benefit of $0.5 and $0.9, respectively
(0.8)
(1.2)
Net earnings
$
230.9
$
36.1
Basic net earnings per share:
Earnings from continuing operations
$
1.78
$
0.29
Losses from discontinued operations
(0.01)
(0.01)
Net earnings
$
1.77
$
0.28
Diluted net earnings per share:
Earnings from continuing operations
$
1.76
$
0.28
Losses from discontinued operations
(0.01)
—
Net earnings
$
1.75
$
0.28
Average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
130.3
130.0
Diluted
131.7
130.9
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
8/29/2021
5/30/2021
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
947.8
$
1,214.7
Receivables, net
67.6
68.2
Inventories
210.9
190.8
Prepaid income taxes
303.2
337.2
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
128.5
60.2
Total current assets
$
1,658.0
$
1,871.1
Land, buildings and equipment, net
3,060.1
2,869.2
Operating lease right-of-use assets
3,673.3
3,776.4
Goodwill
1,037.4
1,037.4
Trademarks
806.3
806.3
Other assets
306.6
295.7
Total assets
$
10,541.7
$
10,656.1
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
325.0
$
304.5
Accrued payroll
154.3
177.4
Accrued income taxes
34.9
35.9
Other accrued taxes
67.9
60.5
Unearned revenues
447.1
474.2
Other current liabilities
685.8
795.8
Total current liabilities
$
1,715.0
$
1,848.3
Long-term debt
936.7
929.8
Deferred income taxes
216.3
221.6
Operating lease liability - non-current
3,981.6
4,088.5
Other liabilities
939.7
754.8
Total liabilities
$
7,789.3
$
7,843.0
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock and surplus
$
2,300.7
$
2,286.6
Retained earnings
445.9
522.3
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
5.8
4.2
Total stockholders' equity
$
2,752.4
$
2,813.1
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
10,541.7
$
10,656.1
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
8/29/2021
8/30/2020
Cash flows—operating activities
Net earnings
$
230.9
$
36.1
Losses from discontinued operations, net of tax
0.8
1.2
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings from continuing operations to cash flows:
Depreciation and amortization
89.0
87.6
Stock-based compensation expense
27.6
19.1
Change in current assets and liabilities and other, net
(168.0)
62.7
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
$
180.3
$
206.7
Cash flows—investing activities
Purchases of land, buildings and equipment
(82.7)
(42.2)
Proceeds from disposal of land, buildings and equipment
3.4
2.3
Purchases of capitalized software and changes in other assets, net
(4.4)
(4.1)
Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations
$
(83.7)
$
(44.0)
Cash flows—financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
19.6
4.2
Dividends paid
(143.5)
—
Repurchases of common stock
(186.3)
(6.6)
Repayments of short-term debt
—
(270.0)
Principal payments on finance leases
(2.6)
(1.2)
Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations
$
(312.8)
$
(273.6)
Cash flows—discontinued operations
Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations
0.8
2.2
Net cash provided by discontinued operations
$
0.8
$
2.2
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(215.4)
(108.7)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period
1,214.7
763.3
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period
$
999.3
$
654.6
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:
August 29,
2021
August 30,
2020
Cash and cash equivalents
$
947.8
$
654.6
Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets
51.5
—
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash
$
999.3
$
654.6
