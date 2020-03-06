NEW YORK, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daring Foods, the first plant-based chicken made from only five non-GMO ingredients, has announced today its first retail partnership with healthy grocer Sprouts Farmers Market.
Starting today, 10-ounce pouches of original Daring pieces will be available for $9.99 at more than 340 Sprouts Farmers Market locations across the country. Daring is gluten free and includes 20 grams of protein per serving. This milestone offering is the first non-breaded, plant-based chicken alternative to be introduced at Sprouts.
"With this launch, we are excited to bring Daring pieces to dinner tables across America," said Ross Mackay, Co-Founder and CEO of Daring Foods. "Daring is leading the charge as the second-generation, plant-based meat alternative that is made from simple ingredients, is easy to cook, and matches the texture and taste of chicken. From cooking to the very first bite, customers will see that we are not an alternative, but an upgrade."
Daring selected Sprouts as their first retail partnership because of its reputation for offering fresh, natural and organic products at affordable prices. The healthy grocer has been a driving force for innovation in natural and organic foods since its inception and has introduced customers to numerous niche brands. Shoppers can browse Sprouts' plant-based selection at https://shop.sprouts.com/.
"We're excited to offer our guests Daring's plant-based chicken alternative in our frozen aisle. For years, Sprouts has made a plant-based diet accessible to everyday shoppers by offering a wide selection of easy-to-find products, which are growing in popularity with today's consumer seeking a more sustainable way to eat," said Kim Coffin, Sprouts senior vice president of non-perishables.
About Daring Foods
Daring's chicken is the first plant-based chicken made from only 5 NON-GMO ingredients. It has a super clean label - no food science gimmicks and no ingredients you cannot name. It is the only product on the market that successfully mimics chicken in texture, taste and fulfills your protein intake for the day. It's not an alternative, it's an upgrade--one that simplifies eating better without the compromise on taste and joy of eating.
About Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, has made healthy living accessible to shoppers for nearly two decades by offering affordable, fresh, natural and organic products. True to its farmers market heritage, Sprouts is known for pioneering its unique grocery model by offering a welcoming store layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store, an expansive bulk foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness. Sprouts also offers a unique assortment of healthier products with special attributes, such as plant-based, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and grass-fed, to meet the growing and diverse needs of today's consumer. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Sprouts employs more than 30,000 team members and operates over 340 stores in 22 states from coast to coast. Visit about.sprouts.com for more information.