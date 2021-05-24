WASHINGTON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Thursday afternoon, Datasembly CEO Ben Reich presented at the BMO Capital Markets 16th Annual Farm to Market Conference. Held virtually for the second year in a row, the conference was host to more than 90 companies, global institutional investors and financial sponsors across the full spectrum of the food value chain. This included businesses in the fertilizer, ag chemical and agribusiness, food and beverage, cannabis, supply chain logistics, grocery retail and
restaurants sectors.
Since the onset of 2021, the top CPGs in the US have either participated in price increases or made announcements that price increases would be coming soon, both in press releases and quarterly reports. Mr. Reich's presentation focused on the pricing volatility experienced across grocery aisles over the last few months, while providing various examples of what Datasembly clients have seen in the market, and what impact these increases have had on their businesses.
When asked why participation in this year's conference was so important to Datasembly, Mr. Reich explained that "Across the food chain, marketplace dynamics are changing faster than ever before. Pricing, promotions, and assortment are experiencing hyperlocal volatility with major repercussions across the supply chain. The BMO Farm to Market Conference is one of the best places to connect with leadership from businesses that are leading the way in developing strategic responses to the post-pandemic world, and we are thrilled to be participating!"
This is the second year Datasembly has presented at BMO, and the opportunity to experience the capabilities of real-time, hyperlocal data could not be timelier for leadership in the grocery industry. Visit https://bmo.qumucloud.com/view/2021-f2m-datasembly to view the presentation.
About Datasembly
Datasembly empowers brands and retailers to make data-driven decisions about prices and promotions in real time. Datasembly collects hyper-local, real-time data from tens of thousands of retail, grocery and QSR locations across North America. Datasembly's intuitive web app leverages this data to solve real-world problems and deliver immediate visibility and insights that save time, money and improve efficiencies. For more information, visit https://www.datasembly.com.
