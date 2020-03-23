CHICAGO, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datassential has rolled out new content to its Coronavirus Resource Library, including an interview with one of the nation's leading experts on the psychology of food and an interactive map to track the wave of restaurant closure mandates in response to COVID-19.
The research firm's video interview with Dr. Paul Rozin of the University of Pennsylvania debuted Friday, one day after its third installment of the HotShot Report series dedicated to coronavirus was made available to the food and foodservice industries. Rozin spoke at length about how consumers perceive risk and how that's likely to play out in their adjusted eating behaviors as the nation deals with coronavirus.
"The work to provide the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 and its effect on our food choices continues, and we're excited to support our data with the rich context that can only come from talking to somebody like Paul Rozin," said Mark Brandau, group manager of Chicago-based Datassential. "He's an expert in the psychology of food choice, disgust, and contagion, which makes his perspective on our industry's response to this challenge unmatched."
Datassential will also update its map of states shutting down restaurant dining rooms and bars on an ongoing basis. As of Friday with the closure of restaurant dining rooms in Florida, approximately half a million locations in 24 states have been affected.
The company's most recent HotShot Report found that half of American consumers are trying to avoid dining out in response to coronavirus.
