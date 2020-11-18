DAVO Partners with Lightspeed to Fully Manage Sales Tax for Restaurants and Retailers in the U.S.

Announcing DAVO Automated Sales Tax for Lightspeed Restaurant and Lightspeed Retail - DAVO Automated Sales Tax (davosalestax.com) is now available on the Lightspeed Restaurant and Lightspeed Retail (lightspeedhq.com) point-of-sale platform - DAVO eliminates the headache of sales tax cash management, filing, and remittance for Lightspeed Restaurant and Lightspeed Retail customers - Available for $39.99 per month per location after free first month trial