LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Day One CBD Sparkling Water, an award-winning, refreshing sparkling CBD water brand, is pleased to announce that is has aligned with Coast Beverage to expand distribution across Southern California. The San Diego based distributor, Coast Beverage, who specializes in beverage distribution throughout Southern California, will manage distribution of Day One CBD Sparkling Water across San Diego and Imperial Valley, CA.
Day One offers clarity in a can, designed to get consumers ready for whatever they want to accomplish next. Each 12oz can includes 20mg of CBD, zero calories, 0% sugar and 100% natural fruit juice, to deliver a balanced and refreshing sparkling citrus drink for any occasion.
"We're thrilled to increase Day One's availability across Southern California via this partnership with Coast Beverage. The team at Coast has a proven track record of building beverage brands across Southern California and we are excited to join forces as we continue to expand on the West Coast," says Chris Clifford, Founder & CEO, Day One Beverages. "Southern California has a massive concentration of consumers seeking healthier-for-you beverage alternatives and we couldn't be more excited to be launching Day One in this key market at a price point that meets consumers where they are."
"We're very excited to launch a brand that for the first time, not only offers a solution to our customers, but affordability within the CBD Beverage market," says Alex Michail, General Manager, Coast Beverage.
The alignment with Coast Beverage further emphasizes Day One's commitment to the California market. Day One is poised for rapid expansion across the United States in 2022 via key distribution partnerships and is currently shipping to all 50 states from http://www.drinkdayone.com. States on the docket for 2022 include Texas, Ohio, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Kansas, Illinois and Florida. Day One Lemon, Lime, and Grapefruit round out the brand's current offerings, with additional offerings planned for 2022.
Day One is available with a SRP of $2.99 per 12oz can. This retail pricing stands out given that Day One is $1-$2 less than leading brands in the market. The brand also offers 12-packs at $35.99 across its' direct-to-consumer website DrinkDayOne.com with new packaging configurations to come in 2022.
For additional information and to purchase, please visit DrinkDayOne.com and be sure to follow Day One on Instagram @DrinkDayOne.
