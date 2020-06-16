MILFORD, Conn., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A message to Subway® Guests.
Hey Subway Fans,
We heard you loud and clear:
No retweets necessary. The $5 Footlong is officially back thanks to fans just like you who have been asking for its return. Starting today, for a limited time at participating U.S. restaurants, get any Footlong for $5 when you order two*.
We're excited to bring back the greatest deal of all time featuring your favorite sandwich – Subway Footlongs made with quality ingredients, fresh baked bread and tons of veggies.
To celebrate the return of $5 Footlong subs, we are also bringing back our iconic jingle – with a bit of a remix. Grammy-nominated artist Charlie Puth has reimagined our classic jingle for our new national campaign.
You asked for $5 Footlongs, and we brought it back. Start practicing the new jingle and get ready to singalong and dance with us to celebrate the return of this iconic deal, because no matter which Footlong is your favorite, you can now get any Footlong for $5 when you order two, for a limited time only at participating restaurants.
See you soon!
Team Subway
*At participating restaurants. Extras addt'l. Plus tax. No addt'l discounts. No delivery.
