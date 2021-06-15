(PRNewsfoto/Del Monte Foods)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Monte Foods, Inc. today announced that it will hold a conference call to share its financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

To join the conference call, please register at Del Monte Foods' virtual data room site on Intralinks. For virtual data room access, please email VDRaccess@DelMonte.com.  

Quarterly financial statements and historical annual statements can also be accessed on the Del Monte Foods website

About Del Monte Foods

For more than 130 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, and S&W®. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, that's why we grow and produce our products using sustainable, and earth-friendly practices for a healthier tomorrow.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit www.delmontefoods.com or www.delmonte.com.

CONTACTS

Investors:

Alfred Artis

Del Monte Foods, Inc.

alfred.artis@delmonte.com

415-271-2382

Media:

Courtney Mains

Edelman

courtney.mains@edelman.com 

408-835-5323

