CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheetah Digital, a leading provider of cross-channel customer engagement solutions for many of the world's most well-known brands, has today announced its partnership with Del Taco on the creation and launch of the Del Yeah! Rewards program. Del Yeah! Rewards will offer Del Taco customers a myriad of never-before-seen offers, rewards and experiences, which increase along with usage of the app, and is made possible by Cheetah Digital's top-to-bottom customer engagement suite. Importantly, Del Taco has chosen Cheetah Digital for all aspects of its new rewards program – including app development, data acquisition, customer targeting, messaging, and more.
As the nation's second largest Mexican quick service restaurant (QSR), Del Taco's commitment to fully understanding the unique preferences for each of its customers – and boosting engagement with them based on those preferences – is indicative of larger trends within the food & beverage industry. With impending regulations on consumer data privacy, changes to mobile IDFA policies, and the demise of cookies, third-party data is no longer viable for brands to collect information about their customers. Del Yeah! Rewards represents a major step forward in Del Taco's ability to engage with its customers, which could be a model for other restaurants in the QSR category.
"We are incredibly excited to partner with Del Taco on this new initiative and help the company enhance the emotional connection it has with its already devoted customer base," noted Richard Jones, Chief Marketing Officer for Cheetah Digital. "We no longer live in a world where personalization depends on chance. Technology now exists that allows marketers to learn more about the psychographic interests of a brand's customers than ever before, and with this new loyalty program, we believe Del Taco is one of the first to fully embrace this."
Customers who join Del Yeah! Rewards will be able to start earning points that can be used for future promotions and giveaways, and higher levels of rewards tiers will be unlocked based on usage. The user interface and specific offers that each customer receives will be entirely unique to that individual customer's preferences. "At Del Taco, ensuring that our customers feel appreciated and fully satisfied with their visit is what we strive for the most," noted Erin Levzow, Del Taco's Vice President of Marketing Technology. "Del Yeah! Rewards takes this to a whole new level, which wouldn't otherwise be possible without Cheetah Digital's solutions."
Customers can sign up for Del Yeah! Rewards by visiting here. For more information about Cheetah Digital, visit http://www.cheetahdigital.com.
About Cheetah Digital
Cheetah Digital is a cross-channel customer engagement solution provider for the modern marketer. The Cheetah Digital Customer Engagement Suite enables marketers to create personalized experiences, cross-channel messaging, and loyalty strategies, underpinned by an engagement data platform that can scale to meet the changing demands of today's consumer. Many of the world's best brands, including Hilton, Neiman Marcus, Walgreens, and Williams-Sonoma trust Cheetah Digital to help them drive revenue, build lasting customer relationships, and deliver a unique value exchange throughout the customer lifecycle. To learn more, visit http://www.cheetahdigital.com.
About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.
Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.
Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco's commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit http://www.deltaco.com.
Media Contact (For Cheetah Digital)
Ryan Walker
Zen Media
860-930-3611
Media Contact (For Del Taco)
Annie Drury
Allison+Partners for Del Taco
619-342-9386
Media Contact
Oliver Hays, Zen Media, +1 7168616437, media@zenmedia.com
SOURCE Cheetah Digital