NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- delivery.com, a leading destination for online ordering, today announced that Playa Bowls has launched on delivery.com. Playa Bowls, which is based in New Jersey, opened in 2014, and has 97 locations nationwide. Playa Bowls specializes in superfruit bowls made with açaí, pitaya, coconut, banana, kale or a chia pudding base. Some locations also offer smoothies, juices and poke bowls.
Playa Bowls initially launched on delivery.com in 2018 on Long Beach Island, NJ. After initial success there, Playa Bowls brought more locations onto the delivery.com platform in 2020. Customers who live in regions of New York, New Jersey, North Carolina and Florida can order from Playa Bowls for delivery or pickup, and can now access the delivery.com suite of offerings.
Warren Sidosky, CFO of Playa Bowls LLC states, "Since beginning our partnership with delivery.com, we have on-boarded a total of 20 serviceable locations in the New York Metro area, as well as in New Jersey, North Carolina and Florida. Playa Bowls continues to identify opportunities to be where our customers are, providing healthier food options, and a safe and convenient experience. We look forward to continuing to grow within their platform, especially as delivery continues to be a preferred method of our customers amid the pandemic."
Playa Bowls started out as a cart in Belmar, NJ, and now has 97 locations nationwide.
"We've been really excited to bring Playa Bowls on board to serve our customers. We are proud of the opportunity to launch healthy, delicious brands our customers love. After launching their bowls, smoothies and juices, we're seeing a great response, and are on pace for a record month," said Nat Brogadir, CBO of delivery.com.
To order Playa Bowls through delivery.com, visit delivery.com or download the delivery.com App on iOS or Android.
To get more information about being a merchant on the delivery.com platform, please visit https://www.delivery.com/info/merchants.
About delivery.com
delivery.com empowers the neighborhood economy by enabling consumers and corporate customers to order online from their favorite restaurants and other local businesses. More than three million delivery.com customers and delivery.com Office clients explore their communities and order from over 19,000 local businesses in more than 2,000 cities while at home, at work, or on the go. With headquarters in New York and a growing presence across the country, delivery.com makes e-commerce an integral part of local daily life, enabling customers to order, companies to provide, businesses to grow, and neighborhoods to thrive.
About Playa Bowls
Playa Bowls is a superfruit bowl shop offering acai bowls, pitaya bowls, green bowls, juices, smoothies, oatmeal and more. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge has flourished into 97 stores, thousands of employees, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living.
