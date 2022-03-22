AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuing its award-winning run, Delysia Chocolatier has been named as 2022's Best Chocolatier and Confectioners in the Americas with the highest honor, Six Star Award: Grand Master Chocolatier by the International Chocolate Salon Awards and Taste TV. The Austin-based chocolatier recently won a Gold medal for their Golden drinking chocolate at the Hot Chocolate Awards in December (2021), as well as a Gold medal for their Merlot Cherry chocolate truffle at the 1st Annual Ruby Chocolate Awards (2021).
Delysia Chocolatier has been awarded a Grand Master Chocolatier in the Americas title a total of nine (9) times, recognizing the chocolatier's continual excellence in creating delicious, handcrafted confections using only the freshest ingredients and the finest quality of chocolate from sustainably and ethically sourced cacao. The International Chocolate Salon is one of the premier international bodies honoring artisanal and premium chocolate confectioners. To qualify for this title, Delysia Chocolatier received the most votes from the panel of judges, which included national and regional magazines, newspapers, and expert chefs who evaluated hundreds of fine chocolate artisans and large-scale producers.
"It is a true honor to be recognized internationally for a ninth time for our ability to craft unique and delightful confectionery treats across multiple product categories," says Delysia chef-owner and chocolatier, Nicole Patel. "We push beyond the boundaries of traditional culinary trends by incorporating innovative flavors into our artisanal chocolates. To be recognized once again as a Grand Master Chocolatier is the highest of accolades. We are grateful to all of those who have been a part of our journey to achieving such distinction, and to our dedicated clientele who support our small business."
In December 2021, Delysia Chocolatier won a Gold medal in Best Overall Drinking Chocolate with the first-ever Golden dark drinking chocolate. Delysia Chocolatier's Golden Dark drinking chocolate is made with high-quality chocolate that is a luxury in itself. This exceptional beverage gets a glittering shot of opulence courtesy of pure gold chocolate that makes this extravagant beverage as dazzling as it is delicious. The Golden Dark drinking chocolate is intensely rich and flavorful, handcrafted using 72 percent bittersweet chocolate with morsels of gold chocolate dotted throughout the mix. Delysia Chocolatier's Golden Dark Chocolate was one of three of the brand's hot chocolate flavors which swept awards at the competition.
In addition to winning multiple recent awards for its drinking chocolates, Delysia Chocolatier won Gold for their Merlot Cherry chocolate truffle and Bronze medal for their Chipotle Orange chocolate truffle at the 1st Annual Ruby Chocolate Awards competition, announced in January 2022. Both of these award-winning ruby chocolate truffles can be enjoyed by purchasing the brand's Sensual Ruby Collection of chocolate truffles.
Delysia Chocolatier is a woman-owned business, founded by engineer-turned-chocolatier Nicole Patel in 2008. In addition to handcrafting luxurious chocolate confections for life's every occasion, the brand is well-known for creating overall engaging experiences. Chocolate lovers indulge in the essence of Delysia Chocolatier by unwrapping beautiful, elegantly packaged handmade chocolates, enjoying new and unique flavors infused into chocolates, and learning about how to taste chocolate like a professional in their virtual tasting sessions led personally by the chocolatier. Shoppers can view the brand's award-winning products and tasting experiences online at Delysia.com.
About Delysia Chocolatier
Delysia Chocolatier is an award-winning artisan chocolate company based in Austin, Texas. Chef-Owner & Chocolatier Nicole Patel, named a Six Star Award Grand Master: Best Chocolatier in the Americas nine (9) times, handcrafts its creations with the care and attention people savor in every flavorful bite. Delysia Chocolatier uses only the finest quality chocolate from sustainable sources and freshest ingredients to create something unique, something memorable, something remarkable. Connect with Delysia Chocolatier on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
