TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming necessary for food and beverage manufacturers to meet ever-changing demands and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive environment. In their last webinar, VIsit SparkCognition discussed why now is the time for food and beverage manufacturers to implement AI into their operations.
The speakers demonstrated how most organizations have the available data to leverage predictive insights to drive strategic decisions and increase operational efficiency. In this webinar, Sridhar Sudarsan, CTO of SparkCognition and former CTO of IBM Watson, will discuss how AI/ML solutions solve operational challenges in large food and beverage manufacturing facilities.
Register for this webinar to see Sridhar show how the power of AI/ML technology not only solves targeted business goals, but also identifies previously unknown opportunities hidden within the data. Organizations that start their predictive journey on the factory floor will also quickly find valuable insights across other areas of their business.
Sridhar will be joined by Curt Richtermeyer, EVP Sales; and Cory Rhoads, VP Manufacturing, from SparkCognition, for the live webinar on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Demonstrating the Power of AI for Food & Beverage Innovation.
