FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The informational program "Journey," hosted by actor Dennis Quaid, will soon be developing an episode exploring food safety measures featuring input from leading industry experts. The show secured content for the program from related organizations in food safety.
Every year, millions of people in the U.S. become sick from foodborne illnesses, which can cause serious health issues and, in some circumstances, death. Food contaminated by bacteria, viruses, and other various germs makes those who consume the food ill. Improper cleaning, separating, and storing food can often lead to food poisoning. Many become sick from not washing their produce thoroughly or consuming food that's come in contact with other unwashed and uncooked foods. Foodborne illnesses are preventable and are often underreported problems. Keeping hands and surfaces clean and storing and cooking foods to the proper temperatures can go a long way in preventing food poisoning.
Journey is a short documentary series that uses its platform to bring awareness about numerous impactful topics to inform viewers of all ages. The show has covered topics in business, advances in technology, and the medical field, amongst many others. The upcoming Journey program will explore additional content about food safety practices and will be introduced by Dennis Quaid.
The educational program "Journey" with host Dennis Quaid is distributed across television stations to bring enlightening content to viewing audiences nationwide. The show is anchored by a diversely talented crew who bring decades of cumulative experience. The Journey development team has received multiple awards for its efforts.
