MIAMI, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grown and distributed by WP Produce Corporation, headquartered in Miami, Florida Desbry® premium-quality Tropical Avocados remain green when ripe, are about three times larger than the more familiar Hass variety, have a sturdy texture, and stay fresh longer after being cut (slower to oxidize and turn brown).
The impending shortage of Mexican avocados is happening during peak season for Tropical Avocados, so consumers will not have to do without their favorite avocado recipes, as well as try new ones, while the Mexico suspension lingers. Tropical Avocados are well-known and enjoyed throughout the East Coast of the US, as well as the Caribbean and many parts of the world. They are gaining popularity throughout the US as retailers expand the avocado category and shoppers and chefs learn about this special kind of avocado.
"We grow Desbry® Tropical Avocados on our sustainable farms and facilities in Florida and the Dominican Republic, depending on the season, and ship throughout North America 365 days a year," said Christopher Gonzalez, VP of Sales for WP Produce and nephew of founder, Willy Pardo. "My family has enjoyed Tropical Avocados as part of our meals for generations, and here in Florida everyone eats them," Gonzalez said.
Desiree Pardo Morales, Willy Pardo's daughter, is Vice President of WP Produce and Founder/CEO of WP's sister company, Tropical Fruit Box which sells tropical and exotic fruits directly to consumers who can't find these specialty items in their local grocery stores. "Our fruit is premium quality, and we always look forward to introducing it to avocado-loving consumers."
Tropical Avocados are perfect for salads, pico de gallo, ceviche, toast, and any fresh, flavorful meal and snack occasion. The mild, creamy fruit complements recipes perfectly. Recipes and usage suggestions for Tropical Avocados can be found on the Desbry® Instagram channel at http://www.instagram.com/desbryproduce.
About WP Produce:
Founded in 1984, WP Produce is a family-owned, multi-regional grower, packer and shipper of fresh, tropical fruits and roots. WP Produce has been a pioneer in the tropical avocado market since 1992 and is now the largest importer and distributor of Dominican Tropical Avocados worldwide. With farms and partnerships with growers in Florida and the Dominican Republic, WP Produce offers a wide variety of tropical produce and root vegetables under the premium Desbry® brand. To learn more, visit wpproduce.com.
About Tropical Fruit Box:
Tropical Fruit Box is a women-powered small business that grows and procures tropical and exotic fruits and delivers them right to our customer's doorsteps. From tree to table, all fruits and roots are grown at local family farms in the fertile soils of Florida, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean as well as tropical regions of Asia and Africa. Our quality-driven, farmer family partners have been growing the same produce for generations, ensuring conditions and peak ripeness. Fruit lovers can choose from single fruit boxes or curated variety boxes, the most popular Create your Own Tropical and Exotic Fruit Boxes. All boxes are paired with fruit reference cards and authentic food and drink recipes by Chef collaborators. For more information, please visit tropicalfruitbox.com.
