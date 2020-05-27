TECUMSEH, Mich., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the pandemic, there has been story after story about how the restaurant business is struggling. How some restaurants may not reopen after the restrictions are lifted. Doll n Burgers is the bright spot during this time. Doll n Burgers' first restaurant opened in Tecumseh, MI on Saturday, May 23, 2020 with a Charity Preview that drew over 500 hungry people, some driving two hours to get there. The customers were ecstatic: "We loved our first stop at Doll n Burgers. Everything was so delicious! The burgers are handmade, juicy and topped with lots of goodness! The fries are fresh cut and crispy. The poutine was the perfect balance of gravy and cheese curds. Everything we ordered was so good! We can't wait to go back." N.S., Ann Arbor
Located at 411 E. Chicago Blvd., the store will initially be drive-thru only and will have the limited operating hours of 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Doll n Burgers is a Michigan-born restaurant that serves only the freshest ingredients and its menu offers high-quality "fast-food" meant to exceed the customer's expectations. Every Doll n Burger is crafted with the regionally raised, fresh beef, topped with locally sourced vegetables, and served on a homemade American milk bun. The made-to-order burgers are served with a side of house-cut fries.
"[We're] Insane enough to launch a high-end national burger chain in the middle of a pandemic. Awesome enough to pull it off! Why? Because our food. Our service. Our people. Everything about Doll n Burgers is ridiculously good," states Co-founder Ken Heers.
Along with Heers, co-founders Justin Dalenberg, John Burtka, and Joel Dalenberg have several more Doll n Burgers scheduled to open over the next couple of years with plans to go national. These restaurants aim to bring the mid-western spirit and hospitality across the nation, one guest, and one employee at a time.
About Doll n Burgers
Doll n Burgers is a Michigan-born restaurant which focuses on delivering hospitality one order at a time, with quality products they believe in, to people they care about. Doll n Burgers' mid-western spirit is evident in being guest and employee focused. The menu is comprised of the freshest ingredients. For more information, visit www.dollnburgers.com or follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/dollnburgers/), or Instagram @dollnburgers.
Contact: Griffin Zotter
Phone Number: 517-745-9817
Email: griffin@dollnburgers.com