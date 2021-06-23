NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grace O'Malley, Ireland's premium whiskey and spirits brand, is proud to announce their continued growth both internationally and in the U.S. on the one-year anniversary of the U.S. launch. Following acclaim at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition with their Blended Irish Whiskey earning a Double Gold Medal and their Heather Infused Irish Gin earning a Gold Medal, Grace O'Malley has seen continued success as they have launched in over 200 stores, as well as making their product available to 45 states through their online platform, shopgraceomalleywhiskey.com.
"To launch a brand in the midst of a pandemic, we had to be adaptive and innovative," said Stephen Cope, Founder and Managing Director of Grace O'Malley Spirits. "But much like the fearless seafarer, Grace O'Malley herself, this brand broke with the conventions of the time and persevered toward growth and success." Grace O'Malley is driven by a bold and unconventional partnership, willing to take risks and change course on the fly.
Fresh off big wins at the San Francisco Spirits Awards, the brand also received Gold and Silver medals for their Grace O'Malley Blended Irish Whiskey at the San Diego International Wine & Spirits Awards, MicroLiquor Spirits Awards, and the Bartender Spirits Awards. Proclamation Whiskey, also owned by parent company, Inis Tine Uisce Teoranta, has seen accelerated growth as well after launching in October 2020 and winning Gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, San Diego International Wine & Spirits Awards, and the MicroLiquor Spirits Awards, as well as a Silver medal from the Bartender Spirits Awards.
Paul Caris, former winemaker and Bordeaux native, brings an impeccable palate and years of experience to Grace O'Malley and Proclamation Whiskey as Master Blender. Boasting one of the highest malt contents in the blended whiskey category at 46%, Grace O'Malley's premium whiskey excites the senses and provides a smooth complexity never before tasted. Each of Grace O'Malley's fine spirits are distilled at The Great Northern Distillery. Proclamation Whiskey, conceived to honor the history of the people behind the birth of the 1916 Proclamation of the Irish Republic, is a triple distilled blend, aged in American oak barrels. Matured in bourbon casks, the blend includes a touch of sherry-finished malt, providing a complex character and tasting notes that reveal an abundance of fruit and creaminess.
Grace O'Malley Blended Irish Whiskey, Grace O'Malley Heather Infused Gin, and Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey are now available in brick-and-mortar stores across seven states, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Michigan. They are also available via their online shops that cater to 45 U.S. states. The suggested retail price (SRP) for Grace O'Malley Blended Irish Whiskey is $36.99, $36.99 for the Heather Infused Irish Gin, and $29.99 for the Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey.
About Grace O'Malley Spirits
As a fast-growing Irish spirits company, Grace O'Malley excites the senses with their premium blended whiskey, boasting one of the highest malt contents in the blended whiskey category at 46% and providing for a smooth complexity never before tasted. Each of Grace O'Malley's fine spirits are distilled at The Great Northern Distillery. It is in this center of whiskey excellence that Grace O'Malley's Master Blender, Paul Caris, together with Master Distillers of The Great Northern Distillery bring the magic to Grace O'Malley Whiskey from distilling to blending and cask management. In addition to whiskey, experience the taste of Ireland with Grace O'Malley's Heather Infused Irish Gin: a traditional-style gin made with modern distilling techniques drawing inspiration from the native flavors of Ireland. Grace O'Malley Spirits are widely distributed in Europe and currently imported in the U.S. by MHW. Grace O'Malley Whiskey is now available at leading off-premise accounts in the U.S. including Simply Wine in New York City with information available on SevenFifty. The story of Grace O'Malley – the Irish Pirate Queen from the west coast of Ireland to rebel hearts around the world: visit graceomalleywhiskey.com for more information and join the conversation at @graceomalleyspirits.
About Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey
Proclamation Irish Whiskey is owned by Inis Tine Uisce Teoranta, a team working collaboratively with some of Ireland and the world's leading craftspeople, technical experts and spirits professionals in bringing premium Irish spirits to market. The team specializes in blending, maturing and finishing Irish whiskeys, creating premium spirits and brand building for the international market. Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey honors both the history and the people behind the birth of the Proclamation, the founding document which proclaimed the birth of the Irish Republic in 1916. It celebrates the pivotal role they both played at the turn of the 20th Century coupled with their enduring importance in the 21st. Matured in bourbon casks & blended with a touch of sherry-finished malt by the Proclamation Master Blender to give a rounded, toasted finish.
The liquid is tripled distilled and aged in new American Oak, offering up a singularly smooth whiskey with a clean taste. The suggested retail price (SRP) for Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey is $29.99. Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey is distilled at The Great Northern Distillery in Dundalk, Ireland and widely distributed in Europe and currently imported in the U.S. by MHW. Inis Tine Uisce Teoranta launched the Grace O'Malley Spirits brand dedicated to the Irish Pirate Queen Grace O'Malley in the US in March 2020. Proclamation is now available nationwide in retailers including reservebar.com, shopproclamationwhiskey.com, and Local New York Liquors. Visit proclamationwhiskey.com for more information and join the conversation at @proclamationwhiskey.
