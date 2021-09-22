MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
Dessert Wars, the largest dessert festival and competition in America, is a celebration of the "foodie" lifestyle, featuring over 50 local dessert vendors vying for the title of Dessert Champion. The event features a wide array of desserts ranging from cupcakes, cookies, ice cream and doughnuts and will be held at the spacious Miami Airport Convention Center on September 26th, 2021.
WHO
Thousands of sweet lovers will have the opportunity to sample directly from Miami's most delicious dessert vendors. Headlined by the defending 2020 Champion Holy Shakes, Dessert Wars Miami will also feature Sweet Melody Ice Cream, Pudding Parlor, AJ's Sinnabons, Mo's Bundt Cakes, Sequoia and many more! Click here for the full list of vendors. Attendees cast their vote for their favorite dessert to win the People's Choice Award, while food artists, chefs and food influencers will serve on the judges' panel and vote for the winner of the Judge's Champion.
WHEN
Sunday, September 26, 2021 with VIP entry starting at 3 p.m. and General Admission entry starting at 4 p.m. Trophy Ceremonies begin at 6:30PM. The event will conclude at 7p.m.
WHERE
Miami Airport Convention Center (MACC)
711 NW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL 33126
WHY
Dessert Wars has partnered with the Mystic Force Foundation, one of the nation's leading non-profit foundations benefiting pediatric cancer research. September serves as Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month and Dessert Wars will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the event to the Mystic Force Foundation. Combining fundraising efforts will bring us one step closer to curing childhood cancer.
HOW
Tickets can be purchased by visiting dessert-wars.com/miami. VIP Tickets include 50 sample tickets, a "go-box" and entry to the event at 3p.m. General Admission tickets include 30 sample tickets, a "go-box" and entry to the event at 4p.m. Sample tickets are exchanged for dessert samples. Tickets will not be sold at the door. A limited number of press passes are available to the media via here.
ABOUT
Founded in 2015, Dessert Wars is the Largest Dessert Festival in America bringing over 50 local dessert vendors under one roof featuring unique and creative desserts. Dessert Wars travels to major cities across America throughout the year. Follow them on Instagram @dessert.wars or visit dessert-wars.com.
Media Contact
Brad Matthews, Dessert Wars, (305) 281-3653, Brad@dessert-wars.com
SOURCE Dessert Wars