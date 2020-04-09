NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of hospitality workers across the country currently facing unprecedented challenges, Diageo North America is introducing the #TipsFromHome social program as an ongoing commitment to our friends in the hospitality industry by helping them get back to work at-home. An initial $500,000 pledge is being committed to kick off the movement, and Diageo North America and its brands will donate up to $500,000 more ($1 million in total donations) through the duration of the program. This pledge is on top of more than $2 million Diageo North America and its brands have donated to-date to North America organizations serving the hospitality industry, such as the USBG Foundation COVID-19 Relief Campaign of the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program. Diageo and its brands hope adults of legal age can join in raising a glass and a tip in honor of your local bartender that you miss seeing behind your favorite neighborhood bar.
Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8714051-diageo-tips-from-home/
#TipsFromHome will be powered by Diageo's portfolio of brands and will serve as a social media-based destination for engaging at-home content that also provides the ability to tip those in the bar and restaurant community who are in need across a selection of national and local charities. The program will come to life through a range of virtual experiences such as kicking off with a series of Bulleit Bourbon cocktail recipe demos with bartenders from across the country featuring their creative spin on drinks crafted from pantry staples. There will also be a weekly "Cocktails De La Casa" segment featured on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live, which airs weeknights 11:35 pm EDT / 10:35pm CT. During #TipsFromHome experiences, Diageo will donate $1 up to $1 million, to the USBG every time someone shares a cocktail image using #TipsFromHome and #DiageoDonation.
"Hospitality workers have taken care of us for generations. They invite us through their doors, pour us drinks and help millions of people feel welcome on a daily basis. But now, it's our turn to help them," said Ed Pilkington, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America. "With #TipsFromHome, we are proud to give them an outlet to help continue practicing their craft, while also providing them with the economic support that they need during this time. Together let's come together to serve those who have always been there to serve us."
To learn more about when #TipsFromHome activations are happening, follow participating brands on social media - Bulleit Bourbon, Tequila Don Julio, Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray Gin, Ketel One Vodka, Ketel One Botanicals, Buchanan's Whisky, Smirnoff, Baileys Original Irish Cream, Seagram's 7, Captain Morgan, George Dickel Tennessee Whiskey and Seedlip Distilled Non Alcoholic Spirits and visit https://givz.com/tipsfromhome powered by Givz. Givz is an online platform whose mission is to connect people who care with charities in need. Donations updates, participating charities and program details can be found on the Givz platform and will serve as a hub for charitable #TipsFromHome giving.
"The USBG Bartender Emergency Assistance Program is a vital source of emergency relief that has supported bar industry workers in times of crisis since its founding in 2015, including during natural disasters such as Hurricane Harvey, the California Wildfires, and now the current global pandemic, which sees nearly 700,000 U.S. bartenders without work," said Kim Haasarud USBG Vice President and USBG Foundation Board Member. "We are so proud to see this industry rally together to take care of its own, yet the need is far reaching and there is much more to do. Programs like Diageo's #TipsFromHome will continue to help bartenders care for themselves and their families despite the many lost shifts during this time."
Please visit www.Diageo.com to learn more about ongoing relief efforts, both here in North America, and globally.
CONTACTS:
Hunter PR
Dominic Benigno
dbenigno@hunterpr.com
About Diageo
Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One Vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.
Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.
Follow us on social media for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA on Twitter and Instagram.
Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.
About Givz
People inherently want to give, Givz connects the digital dots to drive immediate philanthropic impact. Givz was founded in 2017 to create a seamless and transparent donation experience. Today, it is the leading purpose-driven marketing technology that enables brands to make positive social impact while driving conversions and meaningful engagement. The frictionless donor-focused platform facilitates a donation to any of the 1.6M+ U.S. charities in 15 seconds or less. To learn how Givz helps brands grow with purpose visit https://partnerships.givz.com.
About the United States Bartenders' Guild
Founded in 1948, the United States Bartenders' Guild® is a non-profit professional society of bartenders and other hospitality professionals uniting the hospitality community to advance professional bartending. The USBG believes that every US bartender achieves greater personal and professional success by connecting to diverse local and national hospitality communities. Through our network of over 40 communities nationwide, the USBG connects members with peer-to-peer learning, expert instruction, community service projects, and skills-based competition. Learn more at www.usbg.org