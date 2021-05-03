TORONTO, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- dicentra, a contract research organization (CRO) and professional consulting firm headquartered in Toronto, is proud to announce it will be hosting a one-day Digital Summit – a virtual event happening on October 14, 2021, which is currently open for registration to the public. The Digital Summit is the organization's first of its kind and will be taking place fully online. The Digital Summit also promises to bring together industry experts to discuss big issues impacting the life sciences and food industries today and in the future.
The Digital Summit is dicentra's first-ever virtual event and features industry experts such as Vince Lynch, President & CEO of IV.AI, Tom Aarts, Owner of Nutrition Capital Network, Steve Mister, President & CEO of Council for Responsible Nutrition, as well as dicentra's own CEO Alicja Wojewnik, and VP of Clinical Research, Dr. Gurinder Rai.
The event will also include sponsorship opportunities in order to help keep the event free for all. To inquire about the sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://dicentra.com/2021-digital-summit.
"We are thrilled to announce this event, the first of its kind for us," said Peter Wojewnik, VP of Growth, Marketing, and Sales at dicentra. "The focus for this year's event is the future of health and wellness and will include spotlights on topics such as personalized nutrition and artificial intelligence. We have some great speakers lined up, and we'll be announcing the agenda soon. Stay tuned!"
For more information about the Digital Summit, visit https://dicentra.com/2021-digital-summit or follow dicentra on Twitter or LinkedIn to stay up to date on the event and join in the conversation.
About dicentra
dicentra is a contract research organization and professional consulting firm that specializes in addressing all matters related to safety, quality, and compliance for all product categories in the life sciences and food industries. We evaluate, implement, and provide all the necessary support for your products and operations, allowing you to gain market access while building confidence in your brand. We achieve this through our four business divisions: Life Sciences, Food Safety & Quality, Global Certifications, and Clinical Trials. Since our inception in 2002, we have completed over 18,000 projects and serviced over 1,200 companies internationally.
dicentra is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. For more information, visit http://www.dicentra.com.
