TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- dicentra is pleased to have successfully received a Safe Food for Canadians Regulations Licence (SFCR) from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). A valid SFCR licence is required for importers and exporters of most food products in Canada, along with a Canadian (or US for Non-Resident Importers of US goods) business number and address.
dicentra's SFCR licence will allow the firm to provide a new value-added service to Canadian, US and International clients, permitting them to import their products in categories such as meat, fish, dairy, eggs, processed egg, fresh fruits or vegetables, processed fruit or vegetable, honey and maple, as well as unstandardized products into the Canadian market.
"An SFCR licence lifts a major barrier to entry for our clients, giving them access to desired markets they wouldn't have necessarily been able to reach easily," says Dejan Spasic, Director of Food Safety & Quality at dicentra. "We're happy to be able to provide this type of service to our clients, allowing them to save time and focus on running their business."
"One of dicentra's main goals has always been to be able to provide the type of services that will help our clients gain market access," says Peter Wojewnik, VP of Growth, Sales, and Marketing at dicentra. "Receiving this licence allows our Food Safety & Quality division to do just that, and provides value to our clients and their end users."
About dicentra
dicentra is a full-service Contract Research Organization (CRO) and professional consulting firm that specializes in addressing all matters related to safety, quality, and compliance for all product categories in the life sciences and food industries. We evaluate, implement, and provide all the necessary support for products and operations to gain market access and build confidence in your brand. We achieve this through our four business divisions: Life Sciences, Food Safety & Quality, Global Certifications, and Clinical Trials. Since our inception in 2002, we have completed over 18,000 projects and serviced over 1,200 companies internationally.
