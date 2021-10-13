NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The dietary chocolate products market is expected to grow by USD 6.71 billion between 2021 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.20% according to the latest market report by Technavio.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Barry Callebaut AG, CEMOI Group, Guittard Chocolate Co., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Lindt and Sprungli (USA) Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Migros Cooperatives, Mondelez International Inc., Pascha Chocolate Co., and SCHOKINAG-Schokolade-Industrie GmbH are some of the major market participants. The rising awareness about the benefits of dietary chocolate products, rise in promotional and marketing initiatives and the increased number of product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing competition from alternatives will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Dietary Chocolate Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Distribution Channel
- Offline Distribution
- Online Distribution
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Dietary Chocolate Products Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dietary chocolate products market report covers the following areas:
- Dietary Chocolate Products Market size
- Dietary Chocolate Products Market trends
- Dietary Chocolate Products Market industry analysis
Dietary Chocolate Products Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Dietary Chocolate Products Market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Dietary Chocolate Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist dietary chocolate products market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the dietary chocolate products market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the dietary chocolate products market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dietary chocolate products market vendors
Dietary Chocolate Products Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.20%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 6.71 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.05
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, France, and Russian Federation
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Barry Callebaut AG, CEMOI Group, Guittard Chocolate Co., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Lindt and Sprungli (USA) Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Migros Cooperatives, Mondelez International Inc., Pascha Chocolate Co., and SCHOKINAG-Schokolade-Industrie GmbH
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
