NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the dietary supplements market and it is poised to grow by $ 27.67 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Download the Free Sample Report to Know More
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bayer AG, Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., and The Carlyle Group Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing adoption of healthy eating habits will offer immense growth opportunities, the threat of counterfeit dietary supplements will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Dietary Supplements Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Dietary Supplements Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Vitamins
- Combination
- Fatty Acids
- Probiotics
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45382
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Cognition Supplements Market - Global cognition supplements market is segmented by application (memory enhancement, mood and depression alleviation, attention and focus improvement, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market - Global probiotic dietary supplements market is segmented by application (nutritional supplements, specialty nutrients, food and beverages, and Infant formula) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Dietary Supplements Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dietary supplements market report covers the following areas:
- Dietary Supplements Market size
- Dietary Supplements Market trends
- Dietary Supplements Market industry analysis
This study identifies the rising demand for sports supplements as one of the prime reasons driving the dietary supplements market growth during the next few years.
Dietary Supplements Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Dietary Supplements Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Dietary Supplements Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Dietary Supplements Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist dietary supplements market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the dietary supplements market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the dietary supplements market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dietary supplements market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Vitamins - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Combination - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fatty acids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Probiotics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- Amway Corp.
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Bayer AG
- Glanbia Nutritionals Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Suntory Holdings Ltd.
- The Carlyle Group Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/dietary-supplements-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/dietary-supplements-market
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dietary-supplements-market-2021-2025--increasing-adoption-of-healthy-eating-habits-to-boost-growth--technavio-301359901.html
SOURCE Technavio