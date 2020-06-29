ATLANTA, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinova Inc., the authority in business dining, is proud to release its exclusive diner-focused Guide, built to empower individuals with information they need to make safe dining decisions as the country navigates reopening during a pandemic. Dinova's business dining solution has delivered spend visibility, savings and employee benefits for companies since 2010. Its new Business Dining 2.0 resources, co-created with their industry partners, give the Dinova network a previously unrealized ability to augment corporate Duty of Care safety measures.
Based on customer feedback from roundtables conducted by Dinova with top Fortune 100 companies in a variety of industries, the Business Dining 2.0 Guide integrates diner, restaurant and shared responsibilities to empower everyone to feel safe, prepare for new environments, and follow best practices. The other piece of the Business Dining 2.0 initiative involves the general availability of Dinova's free mobile application, with an updated user experience designed around restaurants' COVID safety practices. It will be available July 13.
"As states reopen, the situation remains fluid and listening to the voice of the customer has never been more important. We are in a unique position to offer these guidelines, which combine feedback on corporate Duty of Care requirements and insights to a network of 20,000+ restaurants," said Alison Galik, CEO of Dinova. "It is imperative we maintain a safe and healthy life as the country resumes normal activities. These tools should provide confidence for diners everywhere."
The Guide provides organizations with an overview of potential screening and testing protocols and public health guidance they can use to expertly adapt plans to educate employees around circumstances with the rapidly changing COVID-19 landscape. The program leverages the myDinova app, network of 20,000+ restaurants, data infrastructure and corporate and government partnerships to communicate and set expectations.
Empowering Covid-conscious diners – Dinova's overall Guide and one-pager quick tips focus on the following:
- Restaurant responsibility – safe food handling, sanitizing dining rooms, complying with government ordinance
- Diner responsibility – planning ahead, know what to expect, complying with restaurant rules
- Shared responsibility – hand hygiene, social distancing, staying home when sick, showing kindness
- Diner screening, temperature taking, health declaration forms, contact tracing, social distancing – reduced, restricted screening, partitions / seating arrangements, call ahead seating / requiring reservations / signage / fresh air dining,
- Service offers – curbside pickup, contactless delivery, takeout to your hotel room,
- Cleaning up – impact on the in-restaurant dining environment
The Dinova Business Dining 2.0 Guide will continue to evolve, as Dinova collects, organizes and analyzes specific COVID-19-related health information. Dinova will also update the user experience with details on what restaurants are doing to meet the specifications, enabling organizations to customize their dining programs based on unique personal and regional employee needs.
Follow Dinova updates to stay abreast of COVID-19 updates as they pertain to dining, new research, and unique technological innovations that navigate the business dining landscape.
