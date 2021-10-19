NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Disaronno, the world's favorite Italian liqueur¹, and Korbel, America's leading California sparkling wine, are proud to announce a new national partnership: the Italian Sparkler. Combining 1 ounce of Disaronno Originale liqueur and 3 ounces of Korbel Prosecco, the Italian Sparkler is a delicious bubbly cocktail that adds fun & flavor to any celebration.
The Italian Sparkler starts with a base of Disaronno Originale, bursting with warm flavors of nuts, caramel, and fruit, and extends those notes with the sparkling verve and crisp profile of Korbel Prosecco. This cocktail brings together a longstanding Italian liqueur icon with one of Italy's leading sparkling wines, elevating the classic appeal of both Amaretto and Prosecco in a single glass. From brunch to aperitivo hour to a post-meal toast, the Italian Sparkler is recommended for any stylish occasion as well as everyday enjoyment.
"Disaronno is thrilled to partner with Korbel to bring the Italian Sparkler to life," said Ignacio Llaneza, Vice President of Brand & Trade Marketing for Disaronno International USA. "Consumers are constantly looking for cocktail ideas that are easy to make and will add fun and excitement to their at home drinking occasions. The Italian Sparkler really delivers on all fronts."
Disaronno Originale is the top selling Italian and leading amaretto liqueur in the world. While it has been commercialized for over a century it caters to a new generation of younger consumers with its vibrant "Endless Dolce Vita" Advertising campaign launched in 2020. At 28% ABV and with notes of caramel, vanilla, and bitter almonds, it is enjoyable to sip over ice as well as an ingredient in various cocktails.
Launched in late 2019, Korbel Prosecco extends the beloved Korbel sparkling wine brand to Italy's Prosecco DOC, the country's most famous white wine region. Made from 100% Glera grapes and produced using the Metodo Martinotti, Korbel Prosecco is fruit-forward, with a light, crisp body and tangy bubbles.
"Americans are drinking more sparkling wine than ever before while also heightening their at-home mixology skills. The simplicity of the Italian Sparkler, a 1 to 3 combination of Disaronno Originale and Korbel Prosecco, makes it an ideal cocktail for every consumer," said Gary Heck, Owner and President of Korbel. "This partnership highlights the mixability of both brands while showcasing what makes each of them so special. Consumers will discover a new way to enjoy these classic beverages and deepen their appreciation of both."
Both Disaronno Originale and Korbel Prosecco [or Korbel Brut] are available nationwide. The suggested retail price for Disaronno Originale is $27.99 and the suggested retail price of Korbel Prosecco is $14.99.
Note¹: source IWSR 2020 - International Wine & Spirit Research
