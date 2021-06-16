NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Disaronno International USA announced today the launch of two exciting campaigns featuring their newest products, "Born to Be Here" for The Busker Irish Whiskey and "The New Dolce Vita" for Disaronno Velvet Cream Liqueur. Both campaigns will run on streaming platforms and social media through July 18th under a $7.3 million advertising spend. Disaronno made the strategic decision to run the commercials entirely on digital and social to reach their target audiences through a bold, multiplatform approach across different touch points. In the calendar year 2021, Disaronno anticipates investing more than $10 million on media campaigns, one of few portfolios who have committed to such a robust marketing spend.
The Busker's "Born To Be Here" campaign presents the new Irish whiskey created with the millennial American whiskey drinker in mind. Launched in 2020, The Busker aims to disrupt the category with their four distinct, award-winning expressions (Single Grain, Single Pot Still, Single Malt and Triple Cask Triple Smooth Blend), with smoother and deeper tasting notes than found in other leading Irish whiskies. The commercial conveys The Busker's proud Irish heritage, while noting the spirit itself is much more American in mindset and flavor profile. With a $4.8 million advertising budget, it is anticipated that the commercial will have 260 million impressions, aimed at urban consumers aged 25-44 years old. The "Born to Be Here" commercial has a :15 second and :30 second spot.
Following up on Disaronno's 2020 The Endless Dolce Vita 2020 global commercial highlighting Disaronno Originale, "The New Dolce Vita" stars Disaronno Velvet. Elegant yet lighthearted, the commercial showcases a modern, cosmopolitan sensibility that keeps in line with Italy's timeless style. The commercial features a sophisticated black and white rooftop terrace setting in Rome, until the final scene which transforms the commercial into full color revealing Disaronno's contemporary all-white bottle design as 'the new dolce vita' – once again bringing Disaronno's timeless style and unmistakable flavor into the modern world. Disaronno Velvet was launched in 2020, blending the distinctive flavor of Disaronno with the richness of a velvety cream. With a $2.5 million advertising spend, the commercial is expected to garner 138 million impressions from spirit drinkers around the country. The "New Dolce Vita" can be viewed here.
"We are excited to launch in the US our most ambitious media campaigns to date," says Ignacio Llaneza, Vice President of Brand & Trade Marketing for Disaronno International. "Each commercial is unique and tells an engaging brand story that will be appealing to our target audience. "Born to Be Here" brings to life our award-winning Irish whiskey The Busker reimagining an entire new generation of American whiskey drinkers. "The New Dolce Vita" brings to life the sophisticated and elegant qualities of Disaronno Velvet with a beautiful backdrop of Rome, Italy. We can't wait for American consumers to get acquainted with and enjoy these two great brands."
The campaigns come at an exciting time for the Disaronno portfolio, which has had several successful launches since 2020, including The Busker and Disaronno Velvet, along with a revamp of Tia Maria Cold Brew, the launch of Tia Maria's Iced Coffee Frappe RTD and Tia Maria Matcha. "While other brands have laid dormant riding out the pandemic, we have escalated our innovations and have our eyes set on expanding our audiences in bold and exciting ways," said Llaneza.
Both commercials can be viewed on social media channels Instagram and Facebook. The commercials will air in the USA during June and July on YouTube and multiple streaming platforms and networks including NBC, CBS, ABC, Univision, FOX, HGTV, ESPN, Bravo, BET, TBS, USA, CNN, MTV, TNT, Food Network, The Weather Channel, AMC, BBC America, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Cooking Channel, Discovery, DIY, E!, Freeform, HGTV, History Channel, ID, IFC, Lifetime, MSNBC, OWN, Oxygen, Reelz, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, TV Land, USA Network, VH1, Vice and more.
DISARONNO®
Disaronno® is the world's favourite Italian liqueur. Featuring an original taste and unmistakable aroma, Disaronno stands out on the world stage with distribution in more than 160 countries. The Disaronno bottle has a unique design and a cap, which lends elegance and modernity, embellished with a golden label that enhances its contemporary style. Disaronno is a pleasure to enjoy on the rocks as well as in its various mixed drinks, including the new Disaronno Fizz. Recognizable and versatile, it makes every cocktail one-of-a-kind.
The Busker®
The Busker is a "new to world" Irish Whiskey that is born out of a modern Ireland, where the contemporary and bold meet at the crossroads of tradition. The Busker is produced at the Royal Oak Distillery, in County Carlow, Ireland, located on an 18th century estate in Ireland's Ancient East region. It is the only distillery in Ireland which offers all three classic Irish styles of whiskey - Single Grain, Single Malt, & Single Pot Still, which make The Busker Single Collection. The Busker portfolio also includes The Busker Blend which is a beautiful blend of The Single Collection. The Busker uses different casks during the maturation process of their whiskeys including Bourbon casks, Sherry casks and Marsala casks.
