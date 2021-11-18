NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Illva Saronno is proud to announce its prestigious win in Wine Enthusiast's Wine Star Awards as Spirit Brand/Distiller of the Year. The Wine Star Awards are considered one of the most acclaimed awards in the alcoholic beverage industry and for Disaronno to be recognized as a leader in the global wine and spirits business is an incredible achievement.
Disaronno Originale is the iconic and the world's favorite Italian liqueur. During the pandemic, Disaronno, a global symbol for Italian sophistication, released a substantial global campaign called "The Endless Dolce Vita," illustrating the elegance and taste, tradition and contemporary, and unmistakable Italian style for which Disaronno is proudly a global ambassador.
Illva Saronno SpA and its subsidiary Disaronno International, LLC have had an exciting few years of growth due also to their strong focus on innovation. Noteworthy developments have included the launch of a bold and contemporary brand called The Busker which offer a full range of Irish Whiskeys, introducing a successful line extension with Disaronno Velvet Cream Liqueur, the relaunch of Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur and disruptive products like Tia Maria Matcha and EnGINe gin.
Illva Saronno SpA is not only a global leader in the spirit industry, but also in the wine industry. Their Duca di Salaparuta Group owns three historic wine brands that represent Sicily and Italy worldwide: Corvo and Duca di Salaparuta, founded in 1824, and Florio launched in 1833, one of the most visited winery in Italy. Gathered into one group, the three wine brands together today constitute the largest private wine group in Sicily.
"It's a true honor to be awarded Spirit Brand/Distiller of the Year within Wine Enthusiast's Wine Star Awards, a company so influential in the world of wine & spirits. We are indubitably proud of the premium quality of our portfolio of brands. Quality and innovation have always been a driving factor for us and one of the proof is the launch of the disruptive brand. The Busker Irish whiskey and all the awards won by the whole product range in the last year. Today our products are present in over 160 countries," says Luca Picotti, Global Marketing Director Spirits of Illva Saronno SpA.
"We selected Disaronno as the winner of this award for their innovation within the spirits category all while staying true to their Italian traditions," says Adam Strum, Editor and Publisher at Wine Enthusiast. "During an unprecedented time when consumers were looking to support their tried and true spirit favorites, they managed to maintain their growth and innovation, which is most admirable."
Wine Enthusiast will officially award Disaronno at the 22nd anniversary of the Wine Star Awards black tie gala on February 7, 2022 in Miami at the Nobu Eden Roc. This award will also appear in the special "Best of Year'' December 31 issue for Wine Enthusiast.
DISARONNO®
Disaronno® is the world's favorite Italian liqueur. Featuring an original taste and unmistakable aroma, Disaronno stands out on the world stage with distribution in more than 160 countries. The Disaronno bottle has a unique design and a cap, which lends elegance and modernity, embellished with a golden label that enhances its contemporary style. Disaronno is a pleasure to enjoy on the rocks as well as in its various mixed drinks, including the new Disaronno Fizz. Recognizable and versatile, it makes every cocktail one-of-a-kind.
Illva Saronno SpA
Illva Saronno SpA, a leader in the global wine and spirits business, with subsidiaries in US (Disaronno International LLC), UK and Holland. Illva Saronno SpA has always centered on the values of heritage, innovation, and quality. Founded by the Reina family in 1947, but the family's origins in the Saronno area date back to 1525, with the creation of Disaronno Originale, the world's favorite Italian liqueur, and today the portfolio includes also The Busker Irish Whiskey, Tia Maria Coffee Liqueur, Tia Maria Matcha, EnGINe Gin, Rabarbaro Zucca Amaro, Duca di Salaparuta & Corvo, and Florio Marsala. For more information, visit http://www.illva.com and http://www.disaronnointernational.com/.
About Wine Enthusiast
Founded in 1979 by Adam and Sybil Strum and composed of Wine Enthusiast Media and Wine Enthusiast Commerce, Wine Enthusiast Companies is the ultimate source of innovation and information around wine. With custom products reaching millions of consumers globally via direct mail, a thriving e-commerce site and a business-to-business division, Wine Enthusiast Catalog provides everything wine lovers need to enjoy wine to the fullest in their homes. Wine Enthusiast Magazine is an award-winning print publication and online resource that showcases wine and food trends, enotravel, and over 25,000 ratings and reviews annually. Together, Wine Enthusiast Companies is the indisputable hub for everything wine. To be put simply, our company mission statement is: We Bring Wine to Life.
Media Contact
Collin Smith, Colangelo & Partners, 908-229-3529, csmith@colangelopr.com
SOURCE Disaronno