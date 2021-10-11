NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Disaronno International proudly announces a top nomination for their flagship Disaronno in Wine Enthusiast's Wine Star Awards as Spirit Brand/Distiller of the Year. Disaronno Originale is the iconic and top selling Italian liqueur in the world. During the pandemic, Disaronno, a global symbol for Italian sophistication, saw an increase in millennial interest in at-home consumption, and repositioned the brand to offer consumers new and simple cocktail recommendations with strategic partners. Disaronno also recently released a substantial global campaign called "The Endless Dolce Vita", illustrating the elegance and taste, tradition and contemporary, and unmistakable Italian style for which Disaronno is proudly a global ambassador.
The Wine Star Awards are considered one of the most prestigious awards in the alcoholic beverage industry and to be recognized as a leader in the global wine and spirits business is an honor. Illva Saronno SpA and its subsidiary Disaronno International have had an exciting few years of growth due also to the strong focus on innovation. Exciting developments have included the launch of a bold and contemporary brand called The Busker which offer a full range of Irish Whiskeys, introducing a successful line extension with Disaronno Velvet Cream Liqueur, the relaunch of Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur and disruptive products like Tia Maria Matcha.
"We are honored about the nomination as a candidate for the Wine Star Awards Spirit Brand/Distiller of the Year by Wine Enthusiast, a company so influential in the world of wine & spirits. Consistency and quality have always been a driving factor for us, and in the last year we have focused on innovation both on products and communication assets to reach a younger consumer demographic, We are proud to accept this nomination as a testament to the premium quality of our portfolio of brands," said Luca Picotti, Global Marketing Director of Illva Saronno SpA
Each year, the comprehensive media staff at Wine Enthusiast nominates the most influential members of the alcohol beverage industry for the annual Wine Star Awards. This year marks the 22nd anniversary of Wine Enthusiast's Wine Star Awards, giving recognition to the individuals and companies that make outstanding contributions to the wine and alcohol beverage world. All of this year's Wine Star award winners will be announced on winemag.com on Thursday, November 11, 2021 and will appear in the special "Best of Year'' December 31 issue, as well as at Wine Enthusiast's annual black-tie gala on Monday, February 7, 2022. Disaronno is privileged to be in the company of the other esteemed nominees for this award, which include 21Seeds Tequila, Banhez Mezcal, Maker's Mark and Sorel Liqueur.
DISARONNO®
Disaronno® is the world's favorite Italian liqueur. Featuring an original taste and unmistakable aroma, Disaronno stands out on the world stage with distribution in more than 160 countries. The Disaronno bottle has a unique design and a cap, which lends elegance and modernity, embellished with a golden label that enhances its contemporary style. Disaronno is a pleasure to enjoy on the rocks as well as in its various mixed drinks, including the new Disaronno Fizz. Recognizable and versatile, it makes every cocktail one-of-a-kind.
About Disaronno International
Disaronno International is a subsidiary of Illva Saronno SpA, a leader in the global wine and spirits business. Disaronno International has always centered on the values of heritage, innovation, and quality. The company's heritage dates back to 1525 with the creation of Disaronno Originale, and today has grown to include 7 distinct brands with 31 unique products. Disaronno International is the exclusive importer and marketer of Disaronno Originale – the world's favorite Italian liqueur, Disaronno Velvet, The Busker Irish Whiskey, Tia Maria Coffee Liqueur, Tia Maria Matcha, EnGINe Gin, Rabarbaro Zucca Amaro, Duca di Salaparuta & Corvo, and Florio Marsala.
