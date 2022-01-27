NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a successful 2021, "Taste the Difference: Quality Wines From the Heart of Europe", a campaign co-financed by the European Union and managed by Unione Italiana Vini (UIV) and the Spanish state-owned company PRODECA, will continue its mission of increasing the awareness of European PDOs (Protected Denomination of Origin) and PGIs (Protected Geographical Indication), shining the spotlight on some of the best wine producing territories of Italy and Spain.
To be classified as PDO, a wine must be made in a specific region and all the production, processing, and preparation process must occur within the same limited territory. Therefore, products registered as PDOs are those that have the strongest links to the place where they come from. For wines, this means that the grapes must come exclusively from the geographical area where the wine is produced.
To be registered as PGI, a product must have at least one of the stages of production, processing or preparation taking place in a specific region. PGIs emphasize the relationship between a specific territory and the name of the product, where a particular quality, reputation or other characteristic is essentially attributable to its geographical origin. In the case of wine, this means that at least 85% of the grapes used must come exclusively from the geographical area where the wine is made.
The Taste the Difference campaign aims to expose US consumers, media and trade professionals to the most celebrated and historical Spanish wine regions of Catalonia such as Allella DO, Cava DO, Conca de Barbera DO, Costers del Segre DO, Empordà DO, Montsant DO, Penedès DO, Pla de Bages DO, Priorat DOQ and Terra Alta DO, and will elevate the tradition of Italian wines along with their ancient native grapes and historical appellations such as Prosecco DOC, Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC, Chiaretto di Bardolino DOC, Custoza DOC, Trento DOC, Franciacorta DOCG, Barbera d'Asti DOCG, Vermentino di Sardegna DOC , Terre Siciliane IGT and many more.
This year, numerous will be the occasions, in person and online, to dive in and explore these European wine jewels with planned activities such as educational seminars, road shows, participation in industry events such as TEXSOM, press and trade trips and a media relations campaign, all supported by an informative website and social media content amplification.
First on the activities calendar are masterclasses in New York and San Francisco in March and a study trip to Barcelona in April. Wine professionals willing to deepen their knowledge of a great selection of Spanish quality wines from the region of Catalunya are invited to apply and be considered for exclusive wine tasting experiences and visits to the most evocative villages and wineries in Catalonia.
For more information about the campaign visit tastethedifference.wine or email info@tastethedifference.wine. Pages dedicated to the Taste the Difference project can be found on Facebook and Instagram
About TASTE THE DIFFERENCE PROGRAM:
The program: European quality wines: taste the difference is a project financed by the European Union and managed by Unione Italiana Vini and PRODECA for the promotion of PDO and PGI European wines abroad in China and US. In order to achieve this objective, the TTD.EU program will organize wine seminars, workshops and b2b meetings both in these countries and in Spain and Italy, inviting wine professionals to join study trips to Europe. The program, realized in the span of three years (2021-2023) aims at creating awareness about European quality wines, in particular Italian and Spanish, which share a long tradition and a high standard of quality.
The beneficiaries: Unione Italiana Vini is the oldest and most commissioned Association of the Italian wine market. It represents cooperative, private and agricultural wine-companies, bottlers, consortia, associations and wine-making machines or wine cellars / laboratory manufacturers, located throughout the Italian territory. Promotora d'Exportacions Catalanes (PRODECA) is a public company established in 1986 and part of the "Ministry of Climate Action, Food and Rural Agenda of the Government of Catalonia". It supports the agri-food sector and its companies with the knowledge, tools and experience to increase their products in Catalunya and worldwide.
