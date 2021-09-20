NAPA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year's 10th Annual Taste of Atlas Peak promises to be a memorable tasting event as winegrowers, vintners, and wine enthusiasts gather to celebrate the rustic elegance of Atlas Peak Appellation wines and raise funds for a cause that is especially important to Napa Valley community members. In collaboration with the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation (NCFF), Taste of Atlas Peak will call on sponsorships and donations, in addition to ticket sales, to help support and sustain local fire-safety efforts. Net proceeds from this year's event will be distributed through the NCFF to various fire safety projects, including fuel reduction, fire breaks, and the IQ FireWatch system.
The event will be hosted at the Silverado Resort & Spa on Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM and feature an exclusive walk-around tasting, the opportunity to mingle with winemakers, and enjoy gourmet food pairings. Guests will also experience live music plus an auction of collectible wines, local art, lodging and dining, and other highly desirable lots.
For the first time in its history, Taste of Atlas Peak will join with the Napa County Board of Supervisors, Circle R Ranch, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management, Marc and Lynne Benioff, and others to raise funds in support of various fire-safety programs. One of these programs is the installation of an IQ FireWatch camera at the top of Atlas Peak Road. IQ FireWatch is an artificial intelligence-based system that uses optical and heat sensors to detect fires day or night; it sends an immediate alert notification with images to authorities for rapid confirmation and proportionate response. The system will improve wildfire detection, help first responders to extinguish fires before they get out of control, and ensure that the public receives critical information in fire emergencies.
The fundraising effort comes on top of several new fire-safety additions to the county over the past four years. "This is a big step for the Atlas Peak Appellation and their collaboration with Napa County and the NCFF," said Alfredo Pedroza, Chairman of the Napa County Board of Supervisors. "We are excited to bring wine enthusiasts to Atlas Peak to enjoy the wines of our county, while raising funds for a cause that will help protect the production of these wines, as well as the homes, businesses, and livelihoods of our community members."
"We're pleased to do our share as a friend and neighbor of the people of Atlas Peak," said Chris Bailey, General Manager of Peter Read's Circle R Ranch. "We need to do everything we can to fight fires and prevent damage to our community. We're excited to partner with others to help ensure the IQ FireWatch system is installed and monitored. We think this is the best proactive measure to detect fires before they get out of hand, and we hope that others will join us in making this happen to protect Atlas Peak and the surrounding Napa Valley."
"In cooperation with Napa County, many generous friends and neighbors, and the NCFF, our plan is to support and provide funding for the 24-hour monitoring of the IQ FireWatch system, which will help us protect and sustain our way of life on Atlas Peak," said Peter Stoneberg, President of the Atlas Peak Appellation Association. With this early warning detection system in place, "it will minimize fires that could threaten the entire Napa Valley and beyond."
Taste of Atlas Peak is the Atlas Peak Appellation's premier annual event, offering guests an exclusive chance to taste premium wines from more than 20 wineries producing only the finest expressions from Atlas Peak terroir—all while raising funds to protect the vineyards, wineries, and local land. "We look forward to showcasing the best of Atlas Peak to wine enthusiasts from near and far at Silverado Resort & Spa," says John Evans, General Manager. "Because many of the wineries in this AVA do not have traditional tasting rooms, this event truly is the best way to discover the rustic elegance of Atlas Peak." Wineries will be offering exclusive bottlings not available anywhere else, and wine enthusiasts will have the opportunity to connect directly with the winemakers and vintners.
Ticket Information:
The 10th Annual Taste of Atlas Peak takes place on Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Silverado Resort & Spa, 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, CA. Tickets are $150 per person. Visit https://bit.ly/EventbriteTicketsToAP2021 for full details and to purchase.
COVID Protocols:
Ensuring the comfort and safety of all attendees, wineries and event staff is a top priority. The event will be hosted outside on the veranda and will follow all California State and Napa County health guidelines and precautions. Masks will be required for unvaccinated attendees.
About Atlas Peak Appellation
Winegrowing families and winemakers have been growing grapes and making wines of renown in Atlas Peak since 1870. The committed and passionate locals on Atlas Peak worked to distinguish their rocky, volcanic landscape as a unique and singular place, and the appellation gained its official status in 1992. The association believes in community, preserving the land, fostering new friendships, and sharing the furrowed beauty of their grape-growing region with wine enthusiasts and collectors, and world travelers. The Atlas Peak Appellation works to promote the prestige and enhance the reputation of Atlas Peak wines, as well as educate wine aficionados about the rare and distinct wines that Atlas Peak produces. To learn more about the Atlas Peak Appellation, please visit http://www.atlaspeakappellation.com on Facebook.com/AtlasPeakAVA, Instagram.com/AtlasPeakAVA or twitter.com/AtlasPeakAVA
