TAMPA BAY, Fla., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Even though there are multiple apps for ordering food, about 50% of all orders are made via phone calls. However, restaurants face huge low-tech problems of labor issues and increased wages. They have difficulty finding the workers to keep up, creating service bottlenecks. When they find personnel, they must pay much more than they did just five years ago. Large corporate chain restaurants have a huge online presence, yet the largest portion of restaurants in the U.S. are independently owned and operated. Their low-tech problem is two-fold. They don't have the means to provide sophisticated technical solutions and clientele are now accustomed to using the same old solution—calling in orders. Those numbers are more than all national brands combined.
But enter Brian Duncan, Director of Business Development at HungerRush, who explains to KJ Helms, host of the Disruption / Interruption podcast, that the pandemic accelerated the off-premises dining trend as more people have grown used to it. Restaurants can utilize sophisticated AI to handle orders taken via text message or over the phone as a person would. Customers will not have to download one more special app for their favorite restaurant. Since customers just need their phones to order, small restaurants can bypass the costs for services like Uber Eats and Doordash. They won't need to compete with large chains that can pay for high-ranking Google search results.
1. The major issue in tech startups is that people overcomplicate the solution to the problem. Consider high-tech solutions for low-tech problems.
2. COVID has only accelerated the number of people exiting the restaurant industry.
3. We are overwhelmed with apps for restaurant ordering, which is why Grubhub and Uber Eats have gained popularity.
4. Large restaurants can spend more for higher search result placements, whereas smaller companies cannot. That will lower their ranking on Google lists.
5. Text-based AI learning depends on the extent of data given. The more frequently you text orders, the more it learns and fixes any order errors.
6. Text-based ordering is more suitable than calling to place an order in a loud environment. Additionally, the AI will also recall your last order.
7. Half of all restaurants may be virtual by 2030. Direct human interactions will be for special occasions.
Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about change and how they overcome opposition to adoption.
Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.
About Disruption Interruption:
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com.
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR(TM) Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors(TM).
Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line—and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion—Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
About HungerRush
HungerRush is driving the transition from the POS terminal of the past to the integrated POS system of the future. They call it the HungerRush 360 Restaurant Experience, making possible a 360-degree view of everything a restaurant needs to succeed, from the guests served to the operations and employees serving them. HungerRush can be found online at HungerRush.com
About Brian Duncan:
Brian Duncan is an experienced business development and sales leader with more than twelve years of leadership experience in strategy, director, and consultative selling roles. He specializes in SaaS sales for startups and Fortune 1000 companies, team building, sales strategy, C-level negotiations, and new business development. Brian can be found online at linkedin.com/in/brian-j-duncan/
