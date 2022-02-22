COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Distillery 291 celebrates three prestigious awards from the Icons of Whisky and World Whiskies Awards, including the highly competitive "Craft Producer of the Year" designation. The Colorado Springs-based distillery also took home Best American New Make and Young Spirit for its Fresh Colorado Whiskey and "American Whiskey Brand Ambassador of the Year" for Senior Vice President, Philip Rawleigh.
"These awards are about more than just whiskey– they are a tribute to my amazing team and all their hard work, the miles on the road, stories shared, and memories made over the last ten years. Most importantly it's a toast to the people who drink our rugged, refined, rebellious Colorado whiskey," said Michael Myers, owner and founding distiller of 291 Colorado Whiskey.
The judges honored 291 for holding up the tradition of American whiskey while standing apart with their approach to crafting a bold Western whiskey. They also recognized 291 for the third year in a row with the "Best American New Make and Young Spirit'' award. The judges noted that the competition was more fierce than ever, especially in the craft category.
"This year's winners have proven themselves to be a shining light in the industry during tough times. It's such a pleasure to be able to watch the development of the American whiskey industry and the way that distillers are challenging perceptions, while pushing standards higher and higher," said Phoebe Calver, editor of American Whiskey Magazine.
Rawleigh, named "American Whiskey Brand Ambassador of the Year," is now the first craft ambassador to be selected for an Icons Award. "Philip has been by my side since the early days. It's unbelievable to have the whiskey world recognize his years of hard work and dedication to building the 291 brand in the same year," said Myers.
About 291 Colorado Whiskey
291 Colorado Whiskey is a uniquely American story – honoring the Western whiskey of a bygone era, 291 is the passion project of a former New York City fashion photographer and was first created in a small basement from a one-of-a-kind still constructed from old copper photographic plates. 291 is Hardmade the Colorado Way®, grain to barrel to bottle, and the distillery's whiskeys are finished with toasted staves of Colorado aspen trees. 291 has been earning awards and recognition since its first run off the still in 2011. 291 was awarded the World's Best Wheat Whiskey in 2021 and World's Best Rye Whiskey in 2018, Best American Wheat in 2021 and our white whiskeys awarded Best American New Make in 2021 and 2020 by the World Whiskies Awards. The distillery has also earned 18 Liquid Gold designations from the Whisky Bible and similar high-altitude recognition from The San Francisco International Spirits Competition, The American Whiskey Masters, The SIP Awards, and numerous other competitions and publications. To learn more about 291 Colorado Whiskey, visit Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube or visit:http://www.291coloradowhiskey.com/ http://www.291ColoradoWhiskey.com. Rugged, Refined, Rebellious ®
About Icons of Whisky and World Whiskies Awards
The Icons of Whisky awards are intent on finding the very best people, products and places within the world of whisk(e)y. They celebrate the hard work and ingenuity that goes into every bottle, the stories behind each brand, retailers who open the world up to consumers, and the bars that provide wonderful settings for whisk(e)y lovers to discover new favorites. The World Whiskies Awards are the global awards selecting the very best in all the internationally recognised styles, award and promote the world's best whiskies to consumers and trade across the globe. For more information visit http://www.worldwhiskiesawards.com.
Media Contact
Courtney Sandora, 291 Colorado Whiskey, 1 5024249406, csandora@goforthbesocial.com
SOURCE 291 Colorado Whiskey