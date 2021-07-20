Napanook Vineyard in Yountville, California

Napanook Vineyard in Yountville, California

 By Dominus Estate

YOUNTVILLE, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominus Estate is pleased to announce that the sustainably and dry farmed Napanook vineyard received its CCOF (California Certified Organic Farmers) certification for organic farming practices on May 10, 2021.

Dominus Estate receives its CCOF certification for its organic farming practices.

Over the years, the Dominus team has worked to achieve the Napa Green Land and the Napa Green Winery accreditations. This CCOF certification marks the culmination of our efforts in creating ideal conditions for grapegrowing.

"Dry farming is at the heart of our sustainable approach. While conserving water, our vines grow deeper roots, building resistance even in extreme climate conditions."

-          Guillaume Eicholz, Vineyard Director

Growing grapes organically fosters the biodiversity of the soils as well as ensures the health of the environment and the well-being of the vineyard workers.

"This organic certification spurs on our efforts to better understand the complexity of our environment and to constantly fine-tune our practices in harmony with nature while preserving our cultural heritage."

-          Christian Moueix, Owner

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominus-estate-organic-certification-press-release-301337669.html

SOURCE Dominus Estate

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.